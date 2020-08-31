ST. PAUL — Minnesota's chief executives expressed their support on Monday, Aug. 31, for legislation co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith that calls for a $50 billion in new funding for the U.S. child care industry in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking outside of a daycare center in northeast Minneapolis on Monday morning, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said that supporting child care providers will ease the burden on heads of households who have either been working throughout the health crisis or are seeking new employment because of it.

"Senator, if you get this thing over the finish line, it will make a big difference," Walz said.

Smith, D-Minn., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced the child care bill in April and are pushing for it to be included in a second pandemic relief package, on which Congress has yet to reach a deal. The bill passed in the House in July.

It proposes, among other things, to support child care providers with grants meant to aid in their operation. Appearing alongside Walz and Flanagan on Monday, Smith said that the low-paying field relies on working women of color and suggested that the grants be be used to improve their wages and to pay for personal protective equipment.

The median pay for U.S. child care workers in 2019 was about $11.65 an hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, or about $24,320 a year.

During her appearance, Smith also chastised Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for allowing the Senate to adjourn before a deal with the House on a second relief package could be reached.

"Mitch McConnell ought to call us back today so we can pass this next round of COVID relief, which is so desperately needed," she said.

Minnesota has already spent some of the money set aside for the state in the initial relief package for child care support grants. Without further assistance, some households and child care providers may face additional financial difficulties in the new year, officials said Monday, when some of the funding programs established during the pandemic are due to sunset.

"Parents need to know that their children are cared for and safe, so they can go forward and work and support their families," she said.