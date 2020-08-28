ST. PAUL — Minnesota will apply to restore the federal enhancement to unemployment benefits that President Donald Trump moved to replace by executive order earlier this month, state officials announced Friday, Aug. 28.

If approved, checks for an additional $300 in unemployment insurance could be sent to out-of-work Minnesotans as soon as next week or the week after. The announcement comes more than a month after the initial $600 enhancement contained in Congress' $2.2 billion coronavirus relief act expired.

In a statement, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said the department has completed all the preliminary work the U.S. Department of the Treasury requires in order for enhancement funds to be transferred.

"We know Minnesotans are anxious to receive these supplemental payments, and we are doing all we can to make that happen as quickly as possible," Grove said.

Trump administration officials crowed that the new unemployment enhancement would be for a total of $400 per person, a quarter of which would be supplied by states. But Minnesota and many others will not be able to afford the match, Grove said at a Friday, Aug. 28, news conference online.

The new enhancement will, however, be paid out retroactively to the last week of July, state officials said. Minnesotans currently collecting unemployment do not need to fill out additional paperwork or re-apply for their benefits in order to receive the boost.

Officials have credited the delay in continuing the enhancement to legal and practical questions surrounded Trump's executive order. The president signed an order to replace it after Congress failed to agree on legislation that would have done so even though his office's spending power is limited by the Constitution.

To circumvent those concerns, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will transfer up to $44 billion from its Disaster Relief Fund to the enhancement program created by the executive order.

While generally appreciative of the new enhancement, state officials at Friday's news conference were quick to say that other federal relief measures may be necessary to stabilize and sustain Minnesota's household finances. It's unclear when, if ever, any relief measures will be agreed to in a divided Congress that has so far failed to pass them.

"To be clear, an extra $300 a week is not a reflection of the entirety of the burden of this pandemic on Minnesotans," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.

More than 900,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment since mid-March, according to DEED figures, in a regional example of the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the U.S. economy. And the downturn is affecting each of Minnesota's communities in a different way.

"This pandemic has not affected all groups in our state equally," Grove said, "it is very different when you start to look at the various ethnic groups in our state."

Black Minnesotans are averaging a six-month unemployment rate of nearly 24%, Grove pointed out Friday, compared to rates of 6% and 9% for white and Hispanic Minnesotans, respectively. Minnesota has paid a total of roughly $7 billion in unemployment insurance since the pandemic began, some of which it had to borrow after depleting the state unemployment trust fund.

DEED officials estimate the new enhancement will last between eight and 15 weeks. It will formally sunset on Dec. 27 but could end sooner if FEMA expends all of the money it is allowed to appropriate or if Congress replaces it through legislation.