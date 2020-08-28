ST. PAUL — Dozens were arrested late Thursday, Aug. 27, for violating curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul, but law enforcement reported no additional looting following a night of widespread break-ins in Minneapolis.

The totals come after the state deployed hundreds of members of the Minnesota National Guard, State Patrol and other agencies to guard against violence in the Twin Cities.

Dozens of businesses were broken into on Wednesday night, Aug. 26, and four businesses experienced fires after hundreds of people took to the streets following false rumors that a Black man had been killed by Minneapolis police. A man alleged to have killed another individual fatally shot himself on Nicollet Mall as police closed in.

The Minnesota State Patrol on Friday, Aug. 28, said troopers and Department of Natural Resources officers made 49 arrests in Minneapolis Thursday and most of those were curfew violations. Officers also confiscated several knives, the state patrol said.

Police Wednesday arrested more than 130 people after they broke windows at dozens of businesses in Minneapolis, stole merchandise from several stores and clashed with officers. State and city leaders said they were quicker to respond with scaled-up law enforcement presence in the city because National Guard members had a clear order to assist police in Minneapolis.

And they said demonstrations and civil unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in May also helped inform how the governments could work together to rapidly deploy additional officers.

Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter had prepared for another night of civil unrest Thursday and urged residents to stay home to prevent further damage. On Friday, Walz thanked Minnesotans for abiding by the curfews and said the state would continue to work on addressing systemic racism.

"Our work to bring change isn’t over, but you helped us keep Minneapolis safe by staying home," Walz said on Twitter. "Thank you."

City officials didn't immediately announce Friday morning whether they would extend the curfews another night or further into the weekend.