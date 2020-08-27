MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officials on Thursday, Aug. 27, said the city would be under curfew for a second night and dozens of arrests were made following demonstrations and civil unrest in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Looting started Wednesday evening, Aug. 26, after rumors spread over social media that a man was shot by Minneapolis police officers after he was alleged to have killed another individual in a nearby parking ramp. In an effort to curb stealing and break-ins along Nicollet Mall, the Minneapolis Police Department released a graphic video that showed the man turning the gun on himself as police approached to arrest him.

The man later died from the wound.

City and state leaders on Thursday said about 50 people were arrested on rioting, burglary and obstruction charges following the extensive break-ins. And four fires were put out, with investigations underway Thursday. National Guard members remained on the ground Thursday after they were deployed Wednesday night and were set to remain through the night.

Law enforcement officials Thursday said they would not tolerate additional looting or violence, and stood by the decision to release the graphic video of the suicide following early rumblings of misinformation. The Minneapolis Police Department later pulled the video out of concern for the man, his family and the community.

"It is shameful that anyone would try to equate the actions of last night with George Floyd because it is not," Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said. "These individuals are not peacefully protesting or assembling. They were looting, they were creating vandalism, they were burglarizing, trying to set buildings ablaze.

"We cannot tolerate this any longer."

The violence comes weeks after the city dealt with looting and arson fires at hundreds of businesses as demonstrations following the killing of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police turned to civil unrest, and just days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. Two others were shot and killed in Kenosha Tuesday night by a person believed to be a vigilante.

In Minneapolis, community leaders, law enforcement officers and others on Wednesday tried to tell demonstrators at the scene that rumors of a police shooting downtown were false and asked them to peacefully protest. When those efforts failed, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for assistance from the Minnesota National Guard and he set a curfew set to run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. Another curfew is set to take effect 8 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Aug. 27.

Gov. Tim Walz shortly thereafter Wednesday activated and deployed State Patrol and National Guard members to assist Minneapolis police. The governor in an evening news conference urged peace.

Minnesota State Troopers and Department of Natural Resources officers arrested 33 alleged to be involved in looting and arson fires overnight or were in violation of the city curfew, the Minnesota State Patrol said Thursday, Aug. 27. The Minneapolis Police Department said around 50 were arrested following the looting.

And the Minneapolis Fire Department put out four structure fires at Brit's Pub, Tires Plus, Walgreens and China Wok. Two people were rescued from residential units above China Wok and no injuries or fatalities were reported. The fires remain under investigation.

Two police officers were injured and hospitalized following conflicts with demonstrators, Arradondo said.

"What happened yesterday, it does not bring us closer to safety, it does not bring us closer to advancing racial justice in the way that we all want," Mayor Jacob Frey said Thursday. "We will not abide by lawlessness, we will not tolerate deliberate and malicious destruction of our neighborhood and of our businesses."

As President Donald Trump on Thursday prepared to address the nation and to accept the Republican Party's nomination, Walz expressed concern about messages coming from the Republican National Convention so far.

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday night told the convention that the violence stemming from demonstrations spurred by police shootings must stop and Americans wouldn't feel safe if Joe Biden were elected president.

Walz said those messages weren't constructive as communities around the country grapple with conversations of police reform and systemic racism.

“It does us no good to either divide or ignore or to make it worse or to blame someone, we’re just as a state and as a nation going to have to come together and figure out what our next steps are,” Walz said Wednesday night. “And as we started to move in that direction and I am simply not going to allow us to backslide, I am not going to allow a few folks to disrupt what is an important conversation and movement towards reforms that need to happen.”