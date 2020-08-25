ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual listening session to discuss transportation-specific climate action.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, from noon to 1 p.m., agency staff will discuss potential transportation climate actions identified by the Minnesota Climate CHange Subcabinet, according to a MnDOT news release.

The department will accept feedback, as well.

To join the virtual meeting, visit https://bit.ly/mntatls. Those without internet access can call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting. The meeting access code is 146 946 9424.

For those unable to attend, comments can be submitted through an open comment form on the MnDOT Office of Sustainability and Public Health’s website: MnDOT.gov/sustainability.