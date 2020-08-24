ST. PAUL — The University of Minnesota will delay the start of in-person classes and postpone move-in dates at three campuses under a plan approved Monday, Aug. 24, by the university's board of regents in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students at the U of M campuses in Duluth and Rochester were scheduled to move into university housing beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 29, respectively, with Twin Cities students slated to move in beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2. But all three campuses will now have to push their move-in dates back by at least two weeks.

The fall academic term will still begin as scheduled on all three campuses but with undergraduate courses held wholly online, also for a minimum of two weeks, with limited exceptions.

Board members approved the plan university President Joan Gabel presented to them at a special meeting Monday by a vote of 8-3. In her remarks to the board, Gabel acknowledge the plan was "extraordinarily difficult" to put forward but defended it as necessary in light of new public health concerns.

"No one likes this. No one is enjoying this. No one is benefiting from this," she said. "All of us would love to have our students back on campus. It’s what we do for a living. It’s what we’re fulfilled by. It’s what our work is all about. But we also know we have to do this in a way that puts safety first."

In an open letter to the campuses published last week, Gabel said the delays would provide additional time "to evaluate new and emerging federal testing guidance" and "continue evaluation of techniques used to mitigate the spread of COVID-19." She said disease testing efforts central to the university's coronavirus mitigation plan "do not align" with informal recommendations from White House health officials, who said recently that higher education institutions should have the ability to accomplish up to 10,000 tests per day.

But testing efforts, Gabel noted in the letter, did not prevent the types of outbreaks that prompted abrupt changes of plans at other U.S. colleges and universities such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame.

Plans approved Monday will not affect graduate students at the Duluth, Rochester and Twin Cities campuses because they make up a smaller percentage of the overall student population. Nor will they affect the U of M campuses at Crookston and Morris, a decision university officials said has to do with their lesser likelihood for community transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Both the Crookston and Morris campuses have already allowed students to move in.

Parts of the three campuses will remain open, including those that offer university health services, while university dormitories will still be open for international students and others for whom no alternative living arrangements are available.

The delay is likely to impact university finances as well, officials said Monday. Student housing and dining contracts will be prorated by two weeks under the plan, which officials estimate could cost the three campuses a combined $5 million.

Officials estimate the three campuses could together lose an additional $6 million this academic year for each percentage point by which enrollment declines, though the impact of Monday's decision on enrollment and registration figures is not clear at this time.