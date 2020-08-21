Wadena County Commissioners approved reopening streets at the Wadena County Fairgrounds to local passenger vehicle traffic only. That includes Birch Ave. NW at Hwy 10 and on the east side of the grounds.

Commissioners limited access to the street earlier this summer at the request of the Wadena County Fair board for safety issues as the volunteers were seeing extra traffic and speeding.

More recently County Coordinator/Engineer Ryan Odden received a request from a business that the commissioners reopen the street as access is becoming limited with the closure of Hwy 10 expected Aug. 25. There was concern businesses would lose revenue over a lack of access. With approval from the fair board president, Odden sought to reopen the street to local pedestrian vehicle traffic.

With the approval, closure signs were expected to be removed this week.

In other actions, county board members approved:

A proclamation from the Gov. Tim Walz naming August 2020, Child Support Awareness month.

A recommendation from the parks board for improvements at McGivern Park shooting range area including an outhouse, backstop supports and metal storage containers. The projects are being paid for by the Staples Sportsmen’s Club.

Entering into an contractual agreement with Lutheran Social Services for in-home family therapy in the amount of $30,000 to use through the end of 2020. The dollars were in the current budget for a previous agreement with a different therapy service, which was not satisfactory, according to Human Services officials. This contract will focus on therapeutic interventions with families in order to prevent out-of-home placements and in cases where children are already placed outside of the home, reunify them with their families, according to the contract.

Hiring included the following:

Human Services - new hire- Stacy Veen, CP social worker, at a rate of $23.06 per hour, and a start date of June 22, 2020, Grade: 54, Step: 2 Yearly Gross Salary: $47,964.80, total salary and employer contributions (Taxes & Benefits): $70,039,

Auditor/Treasurer – Michelle Floberg, temporary election clerk, $15 per hour, start date: July 6, 2020, Grade: N/A, Step: N/A yearly gross salary: $8,250, total salary and employer contributions (taxes & benefits): $9,500,

Transit – new part time driver Ray Buettner, $13.50 per hour, start date: June 22, 2020, Grade: 48, Step: 1 yearly gross salary: $13,500, total salary and employer contributions (taxes & benefits): $15,545,

Sheriff’s Department – New deputy Daniel Garner, $25.56 per hour, start date: June 22, 2020, grade: 54, step: 5, yearly gross salary: $53,164.80, total salary and employer contributions (taxes & benefits): $76,027.

In other actions, the board met in closed session for a second time to negotiate a lease agreement for space within St. Ann’s Catholic Church for holding court.