Wadena County Commissioners approved funding a project that helps the city of Wadena in their pursuit of a train horn-free zone through the city, known as a quiet zone.

For a quiet zone to occur in a municipality like Wadena, certain safety features have to be installed along the railroad crossing for vehicle and pedestrian traffic to be alerted to a train without the usual horn. The city of Wadena has been actively pursuing the quiet zone for many years and submitted their intent to establish that zone in 2017.

The next step in the process, at least from the county’s perspective, is to obtain easements at the tracks and to install pedestrian safety features.

The current reconstruction projects on Hwy 10 will bring the Hwy 71 and Second Street SW crossings up to snuff with some safety measures needed, including concrete medians and driveway closures. To complete supplemental safety features, the First Street SE crossing needs concrete median and driveway closures, too. The city would also like to pursue pedestrian maze configurations on the sidewalks at each railway crossing. Instead of an arm coming down to block pedestrians' path, they would have to enter a “maze” of sorts that intends on having them look in both directions of train traffic before crossing.

In discussions with BNSF, it was found that the county does not have easements for improvements at First or Second streets. To gain that easement and move ahead with design of improvements, the county is working with engineering firm Bolton and Menk at a cost of $28,706.

When the costs of the project came up, Commissioner Jon Kangas asked what made this issue more important than other towns in the county, which have other road improvement needs. He saw the quiet zone project as one that specifically benefited Wadena. Wadena County Coordinator Ryan Odden said the timing of the reconstruction project happening now made this the right time to put funding towards this effort.

Odden said the projects, which fall on County State Aid highways, are 100% eligible for state aid. More costs will be coming with the actual construction needed. Odden estimated that at around $100,000.

The estimated fee from Bolton and Menk also did not include the costs of materials testing, an easement appraisal fee or easement cost.