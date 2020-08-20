ST. PAUL -- Unemployed Minnesotans won’t be getting the extra $400 weekly benefit that President Donald Trump recently promised, at least not yet.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which administers the state’s unemployment compensation program, plans to apply for the federal benefit money, a spokesperson for the agency said. But first, DEED wants some answers from Washington about how to deliver the bonus checks.

From the start of the coronavirus pandemic through July, more than 400,000 laid-off Minnesota workers were receiving an extra $600 a week with their state unemployment checks. That money came from the COVID-19 relief package that Congress passed in March. But that benefit expired last month.

When Congress didn’t extend that program, Trump issued an executive order to provide a $400 weekly unemployment bump, funded with $44 billion that he planned to transfer from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He said his administration would pay $300 of the extra benefit and states would provide the remaining $100.

“The State of Minnesota is preparing its application for Lost Wage Assistance,” Rita Beatty, DEED communications specialist, wrote in an email to the Pioneer Press. “The state has a number of questions regarding implementation of the benefit, and FEMA has yet to offer sufficient guidance.”

DEED sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor last Friday, Aug. 14, confirming Minnesota’s intention to apply for the benefit boost and seeking answers on how to administer the program, Beatty said.

“Minnesota cannot move forward to apply without this information,” she wrote. “We hope to receive a response from FEMA and USDOL very soon.”

Meanwhile, some members of Congress are pushing to extend the $600 weekly benefit. The U.S. House is scheduled to return to the Capitol on Saturday, Aug. 22, to vote on a bill to provide more money to the U.S. Postal Service, and a group of rank-and-file Democrats are pushing party leaders to also take up extension for the federal unemployment checks, the Hill, a Washington-based newspaper, reported Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The move is a long shot to pass, but it might prompt Congress to resume considering steps to aid workers who lost jobs because of the pandemic.

FEMA reported Tuesday that nine states have accepted Trump’s offer for the extra checks, including Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Iowa and Arizona. South Dakota opted not to participate, saying it didn’t need it.



