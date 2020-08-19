Parkers Prairie Police Chief Chris Barton resigned Monday after having been on paid administrative leave since June 26 after a complaint against him, City Clerk Beth Wussow confirmed Wednesday.

The city provided few details about the complaint, but a separation agreement signed by Barton and the city cited harassment allegations against him.

Wussow said the city hired Twin Cities-based law firm Iverson Reuvers Condon to investigate and has been billed just over $24,500 so far for their work. The law firm was recommended by Tom Jacobson, the city attorney for Alexandria, she said. The firm specializes in civil trial work, according to its website.

The city’s annual budget is $990,049 and Wussow said she was not sure if other planned expenditures would have to be cut in order to pay that bill.

Barton was hired by the city in July 2006 and served as its police chief for not quite two years, Wussow said.

Wussow said she was the one who received an oral complaint about the chief. She brought it to Mayor Kevin Birkholz, and she and the mayor, who comprise the city’s personnel committee, decided to place the chief on leave so an investigation could take place.

“Any time there is a complaint, there needs to be an investigation,” she said.

The Parkers Prairie City Council discussed the issue in a closed-door session on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and voted on Monday, Aug. 17, to accept the chief’s resignation. There was no disciplinary action, and the city agreed to pay him $4,500 as long as he doesn’t withdraw from the agreement. Barton has until Sept. 1 to withdraw.

Jacobson said there is no pending lawsuit against the city in connection with the allegations. He also said that several state laws, including the Minnesota Data Practices Act, prevent the city from releasing more detail.

Police Officer Joey Rud has been named acting chief. The department has four other officers.



