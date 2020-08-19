ST. PAUL — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is filing a federal lawsuit against the Trump Administration for making "drastic operational changes" to the U.S. Postal Service, which have reportedly extended mail delivery time across the country.

Ellison on Tuesday, Aug. 18, joined 14 other state attorneys general in filing complaints against the administration's changes, including ending staff overtime, decommissioning and removing mail sorting machines and altering distribution center operations. Ellison's office in a Tuesday news release said the changes "threaten the timely delivery of mail to people who rely on the Postal Service for everything from ballots to life-saving prescription drugs." He added that those who rely most on the Postal Service are rural communities and people of color.

As the coronavirus pandemic maintains its grasp on the country, many Americans are expected to cast their ballots via absentee and mail-in voting. President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers have oft said with little evidence that ballots cast in the mail are liable to tampering and fraud, while Democrats have accused the Trump Administration of working to make voting less accessible in November.

On Tuesday, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — who has donated millions to Trump's re-election efforts and the Republican Party— announced that he was reversing course on several of his proposed changes until after the General Election in order "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."

Ellison tweeted on Tuesday that even though DeJoy is reversing course on some of his proposals, he is "moving ahead" with his lawsuit. In Tuesday's news release, his office said that changes in USPS operations "could undermine the state and national election in November," and delivery delays for mailed ballots could prevent them from being counted in time.

In the lawsuit, filed against plaintiffs Trump, DeJoy and USPS in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, Ellison argues that federal law requires changes to USPS be submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission, which is then required to hear public comments. He said the Postal Service's "sudden and unilateral changes" prevented states from exercising their "procedural right to comment." He goes on to accuse the administration of acting outside of its authority.

"In this environment (amid a pandemic), President Trump and his administration have taken sudden, dramatic, and unprecedented steps to undermine one of the longest-standing, most trusted institutions in America: our post office, which we rely on for everything from masks and life-saving medications to exercising our right to vote," Ellison said in Tuesday's news release. "For the administration to attack the Postal Service at this critical moment in our history is deeply disturbing."

In Minnesota, Secretary of State Steve Simon has signed off on changes to the state's typical absentee ballot requirements, eliminating the usual requirement for a witness signature and accepting ballots even after election day, as long as they are postmarked by election day. State Republicans have criticized the changes, calling them unilateral executive changes that should have been considered through the Legislature. Several court attempts to block the changes have failed.