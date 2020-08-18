Wadena County Coordinator Ryan Odden laid out the timeline of events so far including conversations that started at the beginning of July to apply for the large gathering ordinance. To date, Odden said event organizer Troy Meech has not completed the necessary paperwork to hold the event, which would be in its 18th year. As the ordinance was effective Jan. 1, 2020, after a short moratorium, the Bull Bash and other county events have never had to fill out this application before.

“Really what this is about is the permitting process for the event,” Odden said. While, on social media, the county has been targeted for pressing COVID-19 guidelines in an effort to stop the event from happening, Odden reaffirmed that this is about not complying with an ordinance reinstated by the Wadena County Commission that has been on the books since 1987.

The paperwork is part of Wadena County’s ordinance No. 6, which asks organizers of large gatherings of an expected 1,500 people or more must outline how they will safely hold their event including, but not limited to, limiting the amount of participants, providing safe drinking water and offering enough bathrooms.

Odden added that the Minnesota Health Department and Attorney General's Office staff offered assistance to help Meech hold his event within the guidelines of current executive orders. Odden said Meech refused any help and instead said he would not be able to hold the Bull Bash -- but that he would not tell his fans that.

“As of last Tuesday, Aug. 11, Mr. Meech told the attorney general’s office he was not intending on having this event due to COVID restrictions, which is a separate matter than the county ordinance,” Odden said. “From a county perspective ... obviously we want to support events ... I’m not sure if there is anything else from the county-side of this that we can do to assist with the Bull Bash to have their event.”

Commissioner Sheldon Monson asked Odden again to confirm that Meech’s intentions were to not hold the event. Odden responded that Meech stated on a phone conversation with the state health department, OSHA and attorney general’s office that he would not hold the event due to the COVID-19 guidelines that would need to be followed.

Commissioner Jon Kangas wasn’t looking to discuss COVID-19 guidelines at the start of his comments. He instead had his doubts that ordinance No. 6 should apply to the Bull Bash as within the ordinance it states that this does not apply to established events. After 17 years, he feels the Bull Bash is very well established.

“If that doesn’t fit the bill of established, we might as well throw out this ordinance,” Kangas said.

Commission chair Chuck Horsager said he did not feel that the Bull Bash was under the same umbrella as the ordinance language of places of worship, stadiums, or athletic fields. He added that the ordinance does not stop the Bull Bash from happening.

“The real hurdle is, they were trying to help him do this in a safe manner,” Horsager said.

Horsager said he has been going to the Bull Bash for a majority of the years it has been going and considers it a treasured event in the community.

“It’s just a really wonderful event, I’m saddened it maybe won’t be happening,” Horsager said. Kangas informed the board he has never gone, but might make it this year.

Kangas went on to speak about how he felt the COVID-19 guidelines could be unconstitutional. He shared a recent talk from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, where the doctor said temperature checks are unreliable. Another report he cited from Duke University (Aug. 11) stated that neck gaiters and bandannas can actually do more harm than not wearing a mask at all.

The report explains that neck gaiters and bandannas are too thin and can actually break up larger particles into smaller ones that can remain airborne longer. The report goes on to explain that other face masks designed with the purpose of reducing airborne particles are an effective defense against the spread of COVID-19.

“This is how it started in Germany,” Kangas said of mandating mask wearing.