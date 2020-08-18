ST. PAUL — Minnesota environmental groups on Tuesday, Aug. 18, announced that they will appeal a decision by state utility regulators allowing the proposed Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project to proceed.

Their legal challenge centers on the state Public Utilities Commission's approval in February of key permits for the project and comes one day ahead of the state of Minnesota's deadline to file an appeal of its own. Conservation and Indigenous groups have sued to stop the project before, saying that a new pipeline would pose a threat to the environmental health of northern Minnesota.

But trade unions and local government officials in the region support it based on its estimated potential to create new jobs and bolster the economy. Canadian energy company Enbridge also maintains that the 52-year-old pipeline, which it owns and operates, needs to be replaced lest it age into poorer and less structurally sound condition.

Standing outside of the Minnesota Court of Appeals in St. Paul on Tuesday, environmental advocates addressed those positions directly as they called for Gov. Tim Walz and the State Department of Commerce to appeal the project as well. If the pipeline in its current state poses risks of its own, they posited, jobs might just as well be created by dismantling it.

"You don't get to build dangerous infrastructure just because you already have it," Sierra Club North Star Chapter organizer Natalie Cook said. "If Enbridge says its pipeline is dangerous, then they should shut it down."

The PUC in February re-approved a certificate of need for the project and OK'd a permit establishing its route, decisions that environmental groups immediately vowed to challenge. Utility regulators that month also approved the project's revised environmental review, the original version of which was ruled inadequate by the state appellate court in a separate lawsuit.

Permits allowing the pipeline to cross bodies of water in Minnesota are also the subject of litigation.

In May, the PUC denied a request from state and tribal agencies to reconsider its earlier decision before formally issuing the permits. The move cleared the way for an appeal to be filed in court, though state officials have yet to announce whether they will pursue one.

Hoping to pressure them into doing so, however, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside of the Governor's Residence in St. Paul early Tuesday morning. Carrying signs bearing anti-Line 3 slogans, they chanted for Walz to put a stop to the project.

"Tim Walz, duty calls," they shouted.

Citing recent turbulence in the oil industry and popular support for renewable energy, activist Winona LaDuke denounced the project as unnecessary in an online broadcast Tuesday. Honor the Earth, the group LaDuke helped to establish, is a co-plaintiff in the appeal of the Line 3 permits.

LaDuke called for Walz's office to file an appeal of its own, saying "the situation for Enbridge has worsened."

"The situation for fossil fuels has worsened. And now is the time for a just transition," she said.

This story will be updated.