ST. PAUL — Minnesota's U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was among a slew of lawmakers who helped kick off the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, calling for unity in the country and contrasting their approach with what they deemed as President Donald Trump's divisiveness.

Officially taking place in Milwaukee, the coronavirus pandemic sent much of the four-day-long event online. Surrogates like Klobuchar are stumping virtually from across the country, making the case to voters across the political spectrum to vote blue in November. The convention will conclude on Thursday, when former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to accept the Democratic Party's official nomination.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is leading his own counter-programming to the DNC, making campaign stops in Minnesota, and Wisconsin on Monday in an attempt to woo Midwestern voters in historically blue states.

Klobuchar wasted no time Monday night in targeting Trump's afternoon visit in Mankato, calling it an attempt to "divide people instead of responding to the pandemic and the significant needs of our economy." She went on to say that Americans across the political spectrum "have had enough of his divisiveness."

An early ally of the Biden campaign — Klobuchar halted her own presidential bid a day before Super Tuesday in March and threw her resources behind Biden, securing him a primary win in Minnesota — Klobuchar said Monday night that Biden "ran for the same reasons I did (...) to bring this nation together, to be a president for all of America."

"If you feel stuck in the middle of the extremes in our politics, if you are tired of the noise and the nonsense, you have a home with me and you have a home with Joe Biden," she said.

Before her nighttime broadcast to the nation, Klobuchar began her stumping early Monday morning to a virtual delegation of Democrats from Minnesota and the Dakotas. Though the virtual medium was different from in-person conventions, she noted that a virtual forum could bring in more participants.

"We are going to be able to reach people in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota that we couldn't before," Klobuchar told the enthusiastic video chatters. "People are going to be able to take part in this convention who maybe couldn't fly or drive to convention before."

Also pitching in for the Biden camp Monday evening was Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. At a Monday evening virtual event, Ellison admitted that he was an early supporter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders's presidential bid, but said he is now "all-in" for the Biden-Harris ticket.

"We are going to stand up. We are going to fight back. We are going to organize. We are going to cling to each other," Ellison said. "And we need everybody to do it."

He also encouraged Minnesota Democrats not to be overly confident, even though Minnesota has historically led the country in voter turnout and holds the longest streak of supporting Democratic presidential candidates.

Trump's re-election campaign is looking to break that trend in November, though. Minnesotans favored Democrat Hillary Clinton over Trump by a less-than-two-point margin in 2016. And during his Mankato visit Monday, Trump and state Republican party leaders said they think this is the year Minnesota will flip red.

Republican National Committee spokesperson Preya Samsundar said following the DNC Monday night programming that Trump, not Biden, is "once again building the world’s greatest economy by creating growth and opportunity, while putting the American worker and farmer first."

Klobuchar appeared confident in Biden's ability to win over Minnesota Monday night, though, making sure to get a jab at the president's recent political targeting of the U.S. Postal Service.

“The president may hate the Post Office, but he’s still going to have to send them a change-of-address card come January," she smirked.