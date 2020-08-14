Final votes were tallied Friday, Aug. 14, putting Michael Weyer and Brian Hagen in the lead and giving each a spot on the November general election ballot in a very tight race.
Just eight additional eligible absentee votes came in that didn't significantly change initial results from Tuesday's primary election. Each vote getter remained just a few percentage points apart. Wadena County Election Coordinator Joy Weyer said even though the second place spot was just a difference of five votes, that's not within the parameters of an automatic recount (which is .5% difference in votes). If a candidate wants a recount, they can still request one at their own expense within one week from the canvassing. As of Friday afternoon, no request was made.
Results as of Friday morning include:
- Michael Weyer: 146 votes, 30.48%
- Brian Hagen: 119 votes, 24.84%
- Rachel Johnson: 114 votes, 23.8%
- Ralph Miller: 100 votes, 20.88%