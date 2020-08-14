Just eight additional eligible absentee votes came in that didn't significantly change initial results from Tuesday's primary election. Each vote getter remained just a few percentage points apart. Wadena County Election Coordinator Joy Weyer said even though the second place spot was just a difference of five votes, that's not within the parameters of an automatic recount (which is .5% difference in votes). If a candidate wants a recount, they can still request one at their own expense within one week from the canvassing. As of Friday afternoon, no request was made.

Results as of Friday morning include: