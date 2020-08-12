In the first of likely several resolutions related to allocating federal CARES Act dollars in the city of Wadena, the city council Tuesday, Aug. 4, approved expenditures of $131,749.13 for the period of March 1 – July 10, 2020.

City administrator Janette Bower said the costs come largely for payroll including administrative leave for about 30 employees (about $90,000) and costs of personal protective equipment, such as sneeze guard equipment and installation (about $40,000). The administrative leave portion comes from hourly pay to employees who were unable to work during an eight-week period during the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, there was always someone working, Bower said, but the employees worked in teams, taking turns staying at home or working in the office.

The city received $312,662 from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF). The CRF allows the city to use the funds for expenditures that meet the following elements:

1. The expenditures must be necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19);

2. The expenditures were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020; and

3. The expenditures were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on Nov. 15, 2020.

Bower said the likelihood is high that the city will be audited for these expenses so she said staff are taking every care to track all transactions and make sure they qualify for this funding.

Convert loans to grants

Related to this funding, the city council also agreed to convert previously approved COVID-19 Emergency Minnesota Investment (MIF) Loan Program Loans to grants under the CRF fund. Portions that fit within the guideline will be converted to a grant and the remainder will remain a loan. Bower is hopeful that all of the $57,000 in loans will be able to be converted.

It is the city’s intention to reopen the grant application process after specific criteria has been established. Bower said that some did not apply for the loan because they did not want to have an additional loan. But with it now being a grant, it’s likely more will seek the funds. Legislation regarding the criteria will be on the August 18, special meeting agenda.

Of careful consideration is the fact that businesses cannot accept funding from both the city and county governments or if they received funding from other sources such as PPP.

“There can be no double-dipping,” Bower said.

The council designated $100,000 of the CRF funds to be used for this grant and additional funding for Wadena businesses.

In other actions, council members approved: