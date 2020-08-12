ST. PAUL — Brig. Gen. Shawn Manke was named the new Minnesota National Guard commander, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday, Aug. 12. Manke succeeds Lt. Gen. Jon Jensen, who recently assumed the office of director of the Army National Guard following his appointment by President Donald Trump.

Manke, of Cambridge, Minn., will take on the title of state National Guard adjutant general having served with the force in several other leadership capacities since 2003. A former adjutant general advisor, he currently serves as the assistant commander of the 34th Infantry Division in Rosemount, Minn., where 10 National Guard brigades train for readiness with more than 23,000 service members from Minnesota and eight other states.

Manke's appointment comes several months after his predecessor was tapped to lead the Army National Guard. It also follows a period of elevated visibility for the state Guard, which in recent months aided in Minnesota's infection testing and other coronavirus response efforts, in addition to offering support to law enforcement during the protests sparked by George Floyd's death.

At a press conference in St. Paul on Wednesday, Manke offered praise for Jensen and said his appointment is not a task that he takes lightly.

"I am honored to follow him in leading the soldiers and airmen of the Minnesota National Guard," he said. "I know that our state faces unprecedented challenges at this time, but I am eagerly looking forward to working with the other commissioners for the greater good of Minnesota."

Prior to joining the state Guard in 2003, Manke served as a U.S. Army aviator in Turkey, northern Iraq and Germany and has also deployed to Kosovo. As adjutant general, he will oversee both the Minnesota Air and Army National Guard forces. Officeholders serve for his seven-year term as Minnesota Department of Military Affairs in the governor's cabinet.

Jensen, who was recently promoted from the rank of major general, headed up the state National Guard since 2017 and formally assumed his new office on Monday, Aug. 10.

A Minnesota National Guard veteran himself, Walz in a statement Wednesday said that he was already familiar with Manke and highlighted his experience overseeing soldiers and their well-being. Recent state Guard activities in the state, he said, highlight the force's importance.

"In recent months, the Minnesota National Guard has been called to serve our state in unprecedented ways, and we are grateful for General Jensen’s service and steady leadership," Walz' statement reads. "I look forward to working with General Manke to serve the people of Minnesota."