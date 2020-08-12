With Wadena County's 25 precincts reported shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday night, candidates Michael Weyer and Brian Hagen came out on top before absentee ballots were figured in.

With each of the voters garnering votes within 5% of each other, it's possible the top two could change. Second and third places are just eight votes apart, while third and fourth are 11 votes apart.

Wadena County election coordinator Joy Weyer said she expects more votes to come in by mail and the county has to have counts completed Friday. A group of election judges and county staff will canvas the ballots Friday morning.

Weyer said the county sent out 845 absentee ballots and received back 474. So over 300 votes could still come in to offer a significant sway in votes.

"For sure too close to call the election," Weyer said. With the increase of absentee ballots, the election results will no longer be so final the night of the election.

The top two vote getters will be on the Nov. 3 ballot to fill Commissioner Jim Hofer's seat. District 2 includes Bullard, Aldrich, and Thomastown Townships, Verndale, Aldrich City, and Staples Annex.

Results as of Tuesday night: