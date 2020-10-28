ST. PAUL — Forum News Service seeks to speak with Minnesotans who applied for the state's COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program for a possible news article.

Announced in July, the $100 million fund provides aid to tenants and home owners who are behind on bill, mortgage or rent payments due to the coronavirus pandemic. Minnesota officials established the program using funds set aside by Congress for the state in the federal pandemic stimulus package.

If you applied for the program and would like to talk about your experience with it, please contact Forum News Service reporter Matthew Guerry by email at mguerry@forumcomm.com.