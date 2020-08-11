For this primary, voters and staff alike are following safety and health precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a primary, this time congressional and legislative, Wadena County staff expect a slower day and because of an increased number of absentee ballots.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by today, Aug. 11. If you requested an absentee ballot but would like to vote at a polling location instead, you can still do so. The absentee ballot would then be rejected.

The results for the primary will be delayed a few days to a week due to the absentee ballots that take longer to process, not because of problems, according to Secretary of State Steve Simon in an Aug. 7 news release.