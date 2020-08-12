OLIVIA, Minn. — National attention turned to western Minnesota Tuesday, Aug. 11, as voters in the 7th Congressional District weighed in on whether to give U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson another shot at re-election and determined which Republican would advance to challenge him in November.

Republicans Michelle Fischbach and Dave Hughes throughout the day continued get-out-the-vote efforts in the GOP contest that pits a former lieutenant governor against a prior Peterson challenger and retired Air Force major.

In the Democratic primary, incumbent Peterson faced off against Stephen Emery and Alycia Gruenhagen Tuesday. Rae Hart Anderson and Kevin "NeSe" Shores also competed in the district's Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party primary.

Polls around the state closed at 8 p.m. and results were set to begin inching in soon thereafter. Election officials have said a fuller picture of the primaries' outcome could be days away as hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans opted to vote absentee.

The winners will move on to the general election to face Slater Johnson of the Legal Marijuana Now Party. And the November contest is expected to be a tight one as Peterson is expected to emerge from the primary and attempt to clinch a 16th term in office.

The district spanning almost the entire western side of the state gave President Donald Trump a 30 percentage point lead over Hillary Clinton in 2016. No other congressional district represented by a Democrat posted higher levels of support for the president.

Meanwhile, a historic field of GOP opponents has jumped in the race to unseat Peterson. But they first needed to win over Republican voters in the district.

Fischbach, a former lieutenant governor and state senator, earlier this year won the Republican endorsement during a virtual convention, but her opponents said the online forum didn't capture an accurate representation of voters' feelings. She has also picked up endorsements from Trump, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and dozens of state legislators.

Trump on Monday tweeted in support of Fischbach, saying she was a "real winner." And the president's backing helped win over some Republican voters who said they cast their ballots for Fischbach on Tuesday.

“I voted for Michelle Fischbach. I was kind of back and forth between her and Dave Hughes but the president’s endorsement of her influenced my choice," Rod Rice, a 57-year-old Willmar pastor, said. "She has more of an opportunity to take the seat. He’s tried a few times before and didn’t make it so she has a better shot.”

Hughes, who has twice run against Peterson and come up short, said his third try would be the one to secure a win in the vast district. And gastroenterologist Noel Collis has funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars into an ad campaign there.

Jayesun Sherman, a pastor and teacher from Windom, and William Louwagie, a Marshall farmer, also are vying for the GOP spot on the November ballot.

Fischbach supporters on Tuesday night rallied in Olivia, Minn., ahead of the release of election results there. And they said they were optimistic about Fischbach's strong campaign infrastructure and fundraising so far. Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said the district was ready to retire Peterson and Fischbach was the candidate who could do that.

“This is Trump country, right?” Carnahan told a reporter as the first of the party faithful began arriving.

Ken Martin, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party chairman, on Tuesday night said he anticipated the GOP contest would yield a tighter result than the DFL primary in 5th Congressional District. Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a challenge from political newcomer Antone Melton-Meaux.

And Martin said, regardless of the outcome on the Republican side, Peterson would again put up a strong bid for his seat as voters in the area know him well.

“Why would people want to throw him out of office when he’s been delivering for his district for years and he understands agriculture?” Martin said. “It’s a very rural district and it’s a very ag district and, say what you will about Collin Peterson, he is one of the most powerful members of the House being the Agriculture Committee chair."

West Central Tribune reporter Lydia Morrell contributed to this report from Willmar and Forum News Service reporter Sarah Mearhoff contributed from St. Paul.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.