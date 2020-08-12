ST. PAUL — Results in Minnesota's primary elections trickled in Tuesday night just after polls closed around the state at 8 p.m.

It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday evening how many races could be called right away as officials expected postmarked absentee ballots would continue to make their way in late into the week. And they asked Minnesotans for patience ahead of a process that they said would be unlike prior contests.

As the state put on its first election during the coronavirus pandemic, voters experienced a new reality at polling locations that were sparsely attended, socially distant and frequently sanitized. Hundreds of thousands skipped the in-person experience and instead opted to vote from home.

On the ballot were U.S. Senate partisan primary contests, as well as Congressional races in several districts, local state legislative primaries and county and municipal elections.

Voters who cast ballots in-person Tuesday reported short lines and ample measures to limit the possible transmission of COVID-19.

At the polls, masks or face coverings were required, social distancing was enforced and hand sanitizer and plexiglass shields abounded. Unlike typical elections, voters could peel "I voted" stickers for themselves and took home pens they used to fill out their ballots.

Linda Saunders, a teacher at Willmar Senior High School, cast her ballot Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Willmar. The 59-year-old said she would rather vote in-person than send in an absentee ballot because it's meaningful and she felt adequate measures were taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I am very encouraged to see all of the precautions being taken. When we go back to school, this will be our world. I think it's great," Saunders said. "If this means we can vote in-person and go to school this fall, I am more than happy following the guidelines."

Donna Rime, also of Willmar, said she opted for in-person voting because she felt safe because other voters and poll workers took measures to social distance and sanitize pens and voting booths.

"I'm as careful as I can be when it comes to coronavirus," said Rime, 88. "I felt comfortable at the polls because everyone was being careful."

Those who preferred not to don face coverings were allowed to vote curbside. A lawsuit filed last week aimed to eliminate the requirement but ultimately wasn't taken up in time. Voters who skipped masks at the polls were recorded and could face penalties for violating the executive order aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The state earlier this year approved funding to allow more voters to cast absentee ballots without an excuse in the face of the pandemic. And the Secretary of State's Office waived the requirement for a witness signature to accommodate voters who might be self-quarantining.

Minnesota voters who cast their ballots absentee said the process was simple.

"While it initially looked like a daunting package, the instructions were clear," Rita Chamblin, a first-time absentee voter from Turtle River Township, said. "I was thrilled to find out recently that I could check online to see if my ballot was received, and it was. This was a very seamless process for me."

Leanne Jaskowiak, of Bemidji, said she also opted to vote absentee to avoid visiting the polls and it offered a chance to do additional candidate research.

"During this pandemic, it is a safe way to vote without putting myself at any risk," she said. "And I liked having the opportunity to check out a candidate’s website before I cast a ballot for them. I felt more informed than if I had just checked the box because they were on the ballot."

U.S. Senate

Democrats were expected to choose between Steve Carlson, Ahmad Hassan, Paula Overby, Christopher Lovell Seymoure Sr. and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, the incumbent. Republicans, meanwhile, were set to decide whether to advance John Berman, Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail, Jason Lewis or James Reibestein.

Winners will go on to face Kevin O'Connor, of the Legalize Marijuana Now Party, and Oliver Steinberg, of the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party, in the General Election.

Congressional District 1

The 1st Congressional District didn't have a primary contest. Democrat Dan Feehan and Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis candidate Bill Rood will challenge incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Republican, in November.

Congressional District 2

The 2nd Congressional District didn't have a primary contest. Legal Marijuana Now candidate Adam Charles Weeks and Republican Tyler Kistner will face off against incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat, in the general election.

Congressional District 3

Republicans Leslie Davis and Kendall Quall were running on the GOP ticket, while Democrats U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and Cole Young were set to vie for DFL voters' support. Phillips currently occupies the seat.

Congressional District 4

Democrats Tiffini Flynn Forslund, Alberder Gillespie, incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, Reid Rossell and David Sanbeck were set to run on the DFL ticket, while Republicans Sia Lo and Gene Rechtzigel were set to face off in the GOP primary. The winners will face Susan Sindt, the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party candidate, in the General Election.

Congressional District 5

Republicans Dalia Al-Aqidi, Lacy Johnson and Danielle Stella were set to seek the win in the GOP primary while Democrats Les Lester, John Mason, Daniel Patrick McCarthy, Antone Melton-Meaux and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (incumbent) were competing for their party's support. The winners will face Michael Moore of the Legal Marijuana Now Party in November.

Congressional District 6

Republicans were set to choose between U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (incumbent) and Patrick Munro in the GOP primary. The winner will face Democrat Tawnja Zahradka in November.

Congressional District 7

Democrats Stephen Emery, Alycia Gruenhagen and incumbent U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson were competing for their party's support while Republicans Noel Collis, Michelle Fischbach, Dave Hughes, William Louwagie and Jayesun Sherman sought the GOP title. Rae Hart Anderson and Kevin "NeSe" Shores will also competed in the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party primary. The winners will face Slater Johnson of the Legal Marijuana Now Party in the general election.

Congressional District 8

Republicans Harry Robb Welty and incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber were set to seek a win in the primary. The victor will face Judith Schwartzbacker of the Grassroots — Legalize Cannabis Party and Democrat Quinn Nystrom in November.

Forum News Service photojournalist Erica Dischino contributed to this report from Willmar, Minn.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.