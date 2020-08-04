Wadena County is working on a lease agreement with St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena for short-term use of the building to hold court trials as they are now unable to hold those larger proceedings in their current courtroom due to the inability to provide enough social distance to parties based on Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

While some cases are being held with some in-person and some remote participation, there is a backlog of court cases involving jury trials and in many instances, those cases need to be completed in a timely manner by law, according to Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd. She encouraged the commissioners to move ahead with a long-term plan that will allow the court system to operate in times of a pandemic during their Tuesday, Aug. 4, regular board meeting.

“Currently what we have is not going to meet those needs for the short term or long term,” Ladd said.

With the recommendation coming from a COVID-19 committee, Wadena County Commissioners agreed to move ahead with a more long-term plan for a facility that would meet the needs as estimated by Wadena County Coordinator Ryan Odden. He estimates the county needs a space of about 4,500 - 5,000 square feet to handle a courtroom, jury deliberation room, judge’s chambers, attorney meeting rooms, and court staff. That size space will come at significant costs, which, it appears, could get help from a portion of the $1.69 million in CARES Act funding the county recently received from the federal government.

All commissioners, except Jon Kangas, voted in favor of moving ahead with paying an architect up to $5,000 for researching and planning of a courtroom facility and they put their focus on three locations, namely a portion of the Wensman building, an expansion on top of the current Wadena County Jail, and a possible new building at the Wadena County Fairgrounds. All three sites are county owned property and were selected from a longer list submitted by Odden. That list also includes such sites as the old Super One building, Elks Lodge, Methodist Church, Freshwater Building, 4-H building, the former Fastenal building and the Maslowski Wellness Center. The board indicated that leasing a building was not a preferred option, which kept the group away from most of the listed options. Horsager said he was not in favor of taking another building off the tax rolls for government use.

Costs for modifications of existing buildings ranged from $720,000 at the Wensman building to $103,500 at the 4-H building at the fairgrounds. Commissioners did not show support for the modifications of the 4-H building.

New construction ranged in cost from $1.375 million for a 5,500 square-foot expansion above the jail, to $1 million for a 5,000 square-foot steel building at the fairgrounds.

Commissioner Kangas voted against the motion, stating that the board was moving too quickly to spend money on a problem that he felt could be properly handled by bringing in at least one additional judge that could help with the backlog of cases rather than building a new facility that he said was likely at least a year from being operational.

Ladd explained that Wadena County became fully staffed in March, but when COVID-19 struck, it stopped the court’s work for a period. Now that much work has resumed, the county still has just one judge, Judge Doug Clark, and if he calls in sick, as happened a couple weeks ago, all the cases that were to happen that day are pushed off for a couple months. If that happens often, the backlog can be hard to overcome, especially without a facility that can operate during a health emergency.

Kangas also suggested that these cases could possibly be handled outside of the county.

“Requiring our residents to travel to have their cases heard ... those are burdens that create obstacles for justice,” Ladd said in response.

While there are two courtrooms within the courthouse, neither can currently handle a larger group anticipated in a jury trial, and with just one judge, only one can function at a time with that judge.

“It seems to me COVID is not the issue,” Kangas said, pressing on with the need for an additional judge. “To me it sounds like we are using COVID to get a new court facility.”

“COVID has compounded an issue that exists,” Ladd responded. She repeated that they cannot operate the jury trials out of the current facility, with or without an additional judge.

If a lease agreement is reached to start holding court within the St. Ann Church, county documents show a cost of $100 per day of use and no modifications would be necessary.