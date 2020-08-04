The November election is fast approaching and voters will get their chance to select those who will be on that ballot in specific races in Tuesday's primary elections.

Of local importance is the Wadena County Commissioner District 2 race. District 2 voters will be picking one candidate on their ballot, Tuesday, Aug. 11. The top two vote getters will move on to the general election, Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Dist. 2 Commissioner Jim Hofer decided against running again. Candidates for the seat include: Rachel Johnson, Staples; Brian Hagen, Verndale; Michael Weyer, rural Staples; and Ralph Miller, rural Verndale. District 2 includes Bullard, Aldrich, and Thomastown Townships, Verndale, Aldrich City, and Staples Annex.

There will be no runoff for the District 4 commissioner seat up for election after commissioner Chuck Horsager announced he will not run again. There are just two candidates that will both appear on the general ballot including Curtis Kreklau, Jr.; and Murlyn Kreklau, both of Sebeka.

Not far away, voters in Otter Tail County’s District 1 will choose one of the following candidates: Vance Bachmann, Dan Bucholz, Marcia Huddleston, Andrew Klinnert, Betsy Roder and Rick Snelgrove.

Aside from the more local races, voters will be choosing who they want as a U.S. state senator, U.S. Representative for District 8, and state senator for District 9. At that state and federal level, voters must choose a partisan ballot. The ballot card contains a partisan ballot and a nonpartisan ballot. On the partisan ballot you are permitted to vote for candidates of one political party only. Doing otherwise results in a spoiled ballot due to over voting, according to Wadena County Elections coordinator Joy Weyer.

Weyer has been seeing an increase in absentee ballots going out, 777 so far on Monday, Aug. 3 and about 300 had been returned. Voters that do not return those absentee ballots in time can still come out and vote at the physical poll locations, which will cause their absentee ballot to be rejected. If you are still looking to return an absentee ballot you have to have that ballot in the mail and postmarked by the day of the primary election.

Weyer predicts a good turn out for the primary, at least in District 2.

“People seem to be more interested in voting,” Weyer said. She also predicts a very busy day of voting for the general election.

She encourages residents to get out and vote any chance they get.

“We are lucky to get to vote here, not every country has that option,” Weyer said.