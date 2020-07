ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan will hold a media availability to sign the Minnesota Police Accountability Act into law at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Department of Revenue.

Walz and Flanagan will be joined by House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Representative Rena Moran and members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.

Watch a livestream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.