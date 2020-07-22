Wadena County has received a check for $391,042, the first of what could be five installments of payments from South Country Health Alliance (SCHA) after the county exited the health insurance provider in 2019.

Wadena County’s equity within SCHA was calculated at $1,906,673. That amount will be paid over a period of time not to exceed five years, with interest at the applicable prime rate.

Wadena County Commissioners voted to withdraw from the county-based health plan when a cash call came out and Wadena County was expected to pay $1.4 million to help keep the provider afloat. At the time, costs were unsustainable and there were unknowns about the program’s future, commissioners said.

Since Wadena, Todd and Morrison counties left SCHA, the provider has seen increases in funding and appears to be in a better place at the time.

Commissioners were unsure how to start dividing up the funds as they were not clear of their previous decision on where the funds would land in the budget. At one point, they agreed, 50% of the amount would be placed in the Human Services budget. They agreed to make a decision of where the funds will go during their upcoming meeting in August.

