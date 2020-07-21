ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers late Monday, July 20, approved a slate of police accountability measures eight weeks after George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The Minnesota House of Representatives by a 102-29 vote advanced a series of changes to the state's policing laws including the creation of a new unit to investigate police deadly force incidents, banning police chokeholds and warrior training creating a new system of arbitration to weigh police deadly force encounters. Around midnight Tuesday, Republican leaders of Minnesota's Senate indicated support for the omnibus, too, clearing a path to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for his signature.

Lawmakers worked for weeks in secret meetings to strike a compromise on the proposal after the Legislature abruptly ended its work last month without reaching deals on most of their top policy priorities. And in the weeks that followed, advocates, families affected by police violence, law enforcement groups and others weighed in to shape the plan.

Rep. Carlos Mariani, D-St. Paul, said that Monday night's bill — reached after weeks of closed-door negotiations between Democratic and Republican leadership — was "not the bill that (he) wanted." Several weeks ago, the Democratic-led House passed what Mariani called a "more robust" police accountability package, but legislators in the Republican-controlled Senate said it went too far. So the House rolled back their language, and the Senate bumped up theirs to reach Monday's agreement.

Despite not going as far as he had hoped, Mariani said Monday's is "a good bill" that "creates a modern accountability framework of law that will help to end the type of police brutality that killed George Floyd in May."

On May 25, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe and bystanders called for help. Bystander video of the incident sparked a national call for changes in the way states handle police officers who act out. Chauvin faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in Floyd's killing.

Mariani said Floyd's death sparked outrage across the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota, as well as the entire United States. Protesters took to the streets to proclaim, "We can't breathe."

"What they’re asking for is actually pretty basic and that’s what this bill asks of our policing and of our citizenry in the state of Minnesota and that is: that we should be held accountable," Mariani said. "Everyone should be held accountable. Our police should certainly be held accountable."

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Brian Johnson, R-Cambridge, said Monday night's final bill was "a lot better" than earlier versions. He said he still had some concerns, largely with one of the package's provisions for a new community relations advisory council.

The council, per the bill, is to consist of several leaders of Minnesota state law enforcement organizations, as well as community members, legislative appointees and advocates. Johnson said that makeup leaves out residents of Greater Minnesota.

"I believe probably one member of this entire board will be from Greater Minnesota," he said.

Johnson said law enforcement officers have already clashed with similarly composed boards already in existence, and that he had a "feeling that his board is going to be the same way."

"They're going to have to do things the metro way," Johnson said, "which doesn’t work in Greater Minnesota. It doesn’t work at all."

Under the proposal, police use of chokeholds and warrior training would be banned and an advisory panel of stakeholders would be created to advise the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training.

The measure would boost training in dealing with people in a mental health crisis and with Minnesotans with autism and create within the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension a new unit charged with investigating instances of police deadly force, criminal sexual conduct and conflict of interest by peace officers. The unit would make its findings public and available to be viewed. And the state would bring on six arbitrators selected and trained to review police deadly conduct incidents.

The Senate was set to take up the measure early Tuesday morning and in the House, debates continue over a public works and jobs bill.