ST. PAUL — Leaders in the Minnesota Legislature on Monday, July 20, expected to pass a slate of police accountability measures but said other priority legislation wouldn't make it across the finish line in the latest special legislative session after secret negotiations failed to yield compromise or lawmakers added "poison pills" into proposals.

As the clock ticked down on the session, leaders in the divided Statehouse said they remained hopeful that tentative agreements around police reform would pass Monday night, but a key Republican leader said a local jobs and projects bill, commonly called the bonding bill, wouldn't pass.

Lawmakers were again called to the Capitol last week to veto a 30-day extension of the state's peacetime emergency to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. And after opting not to do that, they took up a trio of other proposals: policing law re-writes stemming from the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, a bonding and tax bill and a supplemental spending bill.

“The No. 1 thing (Minnesotans) want us to get done right now is something with reform toward police accountability, so I believe that will happen today,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, told reporters. “That, I think will be the story today.”





House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said the proposals were "very close" to being finalized Monday morning, but the proposal had not yet reached either the Senate or House floor by Monday at 4:45 p.m. And Gazelka said he was prepared to close out the special session at midnight with or without the police reform legislation or a bonding bill.

The push to address police accountability and criminal justice reform comes after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes on May 25 as Floyd said he couldn't breathe and bystanders called for help. Bystander video of the incident sparked a national call for changes in the way states handle police officers who act out.

Majority caucus leaders agreed to ban police use of chokeholds and warrior training for police officers and they planned to bring legislation setting up an advisory panel of stakeholders to advise the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training. There would also be changes put forth to change the arbitration process, but details on the changes weren't immediately clear Monday morning.

The COVID-19 pandemic and partisan gridlock in the Capitol again threatened to derail conversations about compromise as Republicans in the House said they would block a $1.35 billion bonding bill tied to a tax proposal there. They said they wanted to first approve a proposal limiting the governor's authority to bring executive orders to combat COVID-19 and put more of the lawmaking power in legislators' hands.

“I think we’ve gone backward from where we were two-three weeks ago. Because of that, I think that gives us very little chance to get things passed," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, told reporters Monday morning. “There are things in that bill that we would consider poison pills."

After days of closed-door meetings, disagreements surfaced as the policy proposals made their way to the light of day. Legislative leaders and the governor's office met to hash out plans that could appeal to the Republican-led Senate, DFL-controlled House and gain the governor's signature, but minority leaders said they weren't adequately consulted about the bonding bill and proposals tied to it.





Daudt said GOP lawmakers had concerns about how the borrowing bill could affect the state's growing budget deficit. And he said Republicans had also hoped to tie a bonding bill to a plan to limit the governor's expansive executive authority under Minnesota's peacetime emergency.

Minority caucuses in each chamber hold a unique position in conversations about a bonding bill as their votes are needed to let the state borrow to fund public projects. And Daudt said the House bonding proposal contained project spending that they wouldn't be willing to support.

While interest groups, lobbyists and constituents would typically fill the Capitol to help push priority legislation to passage, the building sat nearly empty Monday after concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and threat to the building following civil unrest following Floyd's death.

And as local leaders, advocates and others called lawmakers or pressed them via social media to pass legislation they cared about, it wasn't clear the comments forced the same urgency to act.

"They just can’t get it done and, meanwhile, all of these meritorious projects are languishing and these communities aren’t sure if they’re going to have resources to continue these projects," Bradley Peterson, executive director of the Minnesota Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, said, of the stalled local jobs and projects bill. "It’s time to just get it done."