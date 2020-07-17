ST. PAUL -- Minnesota lawmakers in the House are on their way to passing a bill to help small businesses rebuild after this summer's civil unrest, but the bill may hit a wall in the Republican-controlled Senate.

At a Friday, July 17, hearing the House's Democratic-controlled Jobs and Economic Development Finance Division passed House File 37, which would establish a loan and grant program to help rebuild small businesses damaged or destroyed in the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd on May 25. The bill specifically designates some dollars to go to neighborhoods in the Twin Cities that saw the most unrest and damage this summer.

Democrats in Friday's hearing said the assistance is crucial for the survival of area small businesses, particularly those in minority neighborhoods, such as on Minneapolis's Lake Street or St. Paul's University Avenue. Without help, those businesses -- and later on, residents of those neighborhoods -- could be pushed out through the process of gentrification, they warned.

State Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing, said Friday that legislative Republicans have been trying to negotiate with Democrats on a way to help affected small businesses, who have seen "staggering" damages.

"It’s fundamentally very important for the entire state to see both the areas in Minneapolis and St. Paul rebuild and have safety and also have commerce for those neighborhoods," she said.

But with provisions in HF 37 as they are, she said Republicans are still at an impasse. HF 37 uses money from the state's general fund, which Haley said Republicans will not agree to as the state faces a deficit thanks to the coronavirus pandemic economic fallout. Republicans also oppose money in the bill specifically designated for the Cities. And, ultimately, Haley said they know that as the bill stands, it will not make it through the Republican-controlled Senate.

State Rep. Hodan Hassan, D-Minneapolis, retorted that if a natural disaster such as a tornado struck rural Minnesota, would legislators representing those districts be questioning what pot of money to use to rebuild?

"And when we talk about Lake Street, West Broadway and University Avenue, we’re talking about Black, brown and Indigenous communities, people that our system have intentionally left behind for many, many years," she added.

The committee ultimately passed the bill by a 9-6 vote. It still requires House floor passage, and Senate committee and floor passage before it makes it to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.