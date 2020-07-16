Wadena Liquor Store employees will continue to receive hazard pay for at least another month.

On May 12, Wadena City Council members approved a $3 an hour increase to liquor store employees as hazard pay for their essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase was retroactive to March 15.

At the time of approval, the council directed the increase be re-examined in July. During the Tuesday, July 14 meeting council members moved to continue hazard pay for one more month while safety measures at the store were reviewed.

This came after considerable discussion between council members and liquor store manager Tim Booth. The proposed action was to discontinue the hazard pay in July noting the reopening of office buildings and businesses to the public.

Booth, however, was adamant that despite other places reopening, the hazard remains.

“I know there is a hazard,” Booth said. He referenced the high traffic including 4,500 transactions during a two-week period and the behaviors of customers including paying for liquor with money they’ve been holding in their mouths. “There is tons of distress and the hazard continues,” Booth continued.

While the liquor store employees were the only group of city employees to be paid the hazard pay, Booth expressed that there is no other city entity that sees the traffic of the liquor store. He felt that the move to end hazard pay meant that the city officials felt the hazard of the pandemic had suddenly gone away.

“This isn't over,” Booth said. He invited the council to stop in and see how hazardous the job was. He added that he is not advocating for hazard pay for himself, rather for his employees.

Council members interpreted the reason for the hazard pay differently but they recognized that liquor store employees were handling the increase in traffic very well. Speaking first was councilman Jesse Gibbs who said that the difference from earlier in the pandemic is that much more is known about the virus. He suggested that the hazards of the virus are not as worrisome as originally thought.

“Yeah, I agree there is still a hazard, but the hazard has been deemed by the professionals to be significantly less than what we originally thought it was, and can significantly change again…” Gibbs said.

Booth brought up the library and food shelf as not yet open. He considered that since they are not open, a hazard must still exist.

Gibbs suggested that if Booth had significant concerns about safety that he should review safety guidelines for the liquor store.

Masks are not required in the store and it’s the staff member’s choice if they wish to wear a mask. Mayor George Deiss said he knows that at least one employee said they never will wear a mask, but that a time may come that they will have to wear a mask. Booth agreed saying "if they have to, they have." Councilman Mark Lunde suggested they may need to limit the number of customers at a time as there are currently no restrictions. Deiss said he believed there were occupancy guidelines that needed to be followed. The store has added a sneeze guard at the counter; masks, hand sanitizer and gloves are provided to staff; sanitary wipe downs are said to be done every hour.

Further discussion about fairness was brought up by Councilman Bruce Uselman, he noted that other city staff are not compensated hazard pay. He suggested police officers are also essential employees that must be in contact with the public.

Deiss said he works in a plant with a hundred some different people from seven different communities yet receives no hazard pay.

Lunde said he saw the hazard pay as pay for those that had to remain at work, while others were told to stay home. He said that’s not really the case now.

“I looked at hazard pay as more, you’re going to work, we’re staying home, here’s some more money,” Lunde said. Deiss agreed with that interpretation.

Booth argued further that other businesses in the community that offered hazard pay are still doing so. Council members wanted to look into that further.

Councilman Wade Miller suggested that CARES Act funds could be used to try to improve safety precautions within the store if concerns exist.

Miller moved to continue the pay for a month while they evaluate the situation and consider safety updates. All were in favor except Uselman.