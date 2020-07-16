ST. PAUL — Minnesota's unemployment rate fell to 8.6% in June as bars and restaurants reopened across the state.

Loosening coronavirus pandemic restrictions saw the state's leisure and hospitality industry add approximately 35,000 jobs last month, according to a jobs report released Thursday, July 16, by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, more than any other sector. Though the state's overall unemployment rate for June was down slightly from the 9.9% observed one month earlier, it was still double that of what officials reported before in the months before the pandemic struck.

In a news release, DEED commissioner Steve Groves urged business owners and citizens to don masks and continue practicing social distancing as businesses reopen in order for Minnesota to recover more of the jobs lost to the pandemic.

"To continue to see positive trends in our economy, we need to continue to be safe as we reopen our economy to avoid the volatility we're seeing in other states that are dialing back due to troubling COVID-19 outbreaks," Grove said in the release.

All told, Minnesota added 84,400 payroll jobs last month in the continuation of an unemployment rate trend that outperforms the nation's. The U.S. unemployment rate for June dipped to 11.1% with the addition of 4.8 million jobs, down from the prior month's rate of 13.3%.

Job gains for May were revised upward from the 9,800 that was first reported to 26,200, up 1.0%. In a phone call Thursday, DEED labor market information officer Oriane Casale said the revision illustrates just how many shuttered businesses are recalling workers and moving to reopen.

And a similar-sized revision might be in store for June.

"I’ve been in this business for 22 years and I’ve never seen these kinds of revisions," she said.

But in a somewhat troubling sign, three of the state's "super sectors" reported job losses even though they weren't affected by pandemic-related restrictions. Approximately 200 construction jobs were eliminated in June, down 1.6% from May, while information lost 200, down 0.5%.

Financial activities, meanwhile, lost 1,500 jobs in a decrease of 0.8%.

This story will be updated.