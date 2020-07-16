Wadena City Council members unanimously approved entering into an agreement with BKV Group for the new Wadena Library project in the old First National Bank building and approved dedicating the proceeds from the sale of the current library building to the library project.

The new proposed project budget is $1,010,199, including project construction cost of $761,038. BKV is a Minneapolis architect firm.

The council approved Resolution No. 2020-13 on Jan. 29, 2020, which authorized obtaining Legislative approval to place the issue of local sales tax before the City of Wadena voters. However, the Legislature did not address any municipality requests for a local sales tax option. The next time the City is able to obtain legislative approval is 2022.

Wadena library branch manager Renee Frethem shared that the library has about $712,000 accessible to them for the remodel. With the necessary sale of the current library, the hope is they would have roughly $1 million to work with. While that amount is less than half of the previous cost estimate ($2.4 million) to remodel the entire building, library board members say it still gives them far more space and flexibility than the current space. Lack of space has been the driving force behind the push for a library remodel.

While the library board and staff are eager for a new space that eases space constraints and creates a space for community gathering, Frethem indicated that the push to make the move is also driven by the desire to cut the costs of maintaining two buildings.

“The city handling two buildings as opposed to one is burdensome,” Frethem said. Frethem said BKV Group created a plan based on their current funding that would allow the city to focus their efforts on one building.

City council members reviewed the new plans for the remodel, which is now solely focused on the first floor, plus an elevator to the lower level. Just having public use of the first floor doubles the footprint of the current library. It allows for more staff, youth, adult, storage and meeting space.

Renovation of approximately 5,920 square feet of first floor of the 10,760 square foot former 1st National Bank includes interior work that will “include selective modification of existing interior partitions, features, and finishes, new partitions and fixtures, and updates to mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering systems to support reuse of the building as a public library. Site work will include softscape and selective hardscape updates to support project requirements. The existing lower level will remain as-is without renovation or new programming, with the exception of an add alternate to provide a new elevator connecting the first and lower levels. Planning will include relocation of some existing furniture and shelving from the existing building for use in the new layout,” according to the architectural agreement.

Frethem indicated that completing this first phase, using the funds the library has now, does not impede future phases that could eventually bring the library to full completion. Frethem is hopeful that once this work gets going, perhaps more donors will step forward to see this project to completion.

Major costs of the project include $542,000 for construction; $88,000 for design and engineering; $62,000 in site work; and $59,000 in demolition costs.

A project schedule estimates the construction could commence in January 2021 with substantial completion nine months later.

One small problem

Wadena City Attorney Jeff Pedersen shared with the council that the deed that granted the current library site to the city, dated July 24, 1919, has the notation that the property is to be used for public library purposes. The indenture was made between the City of Wadena and A.J. Merickel and his wife Nellie.

Pedersen explained numerous ways to try to deal with that issue, which he felt should be resolved whether the issue is brought up or not. He felt they could work around this issue.

“If someone raises this, that's going to be the issue, we are going to have to deal with it one way or another,” Pedersen said. He suggested two main ways to deal with it, finding heirs of the grantor; or just handle it legally perhaps using a quiet title.

In the council’s motion to move ahead with the architect agreement, they agreed to seek resolution for the deed with all in favor.

Wadena’s first library was established in 1900 in Anderson’s drug store. In 1924, it’s said the library within the Wadena City Hall housed 4,000 volumes with a yearly circulation of some 2,000 volumes, according to a 1927 issue of the Wadena Pioneer Journal.