One event planned within the city of Wadena that could have heated things up before the deep chill sets in is now canceled.

The Minnesota Salsa Festival, an event hosted by the Sustainable Farming Association and scheduled for Sept. 19 in Wadena was canceled by the group. City officials said the organizers cited the many unknowns about the health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19 as the reason for canceling. In response, the city pulled plans for street closure and a liquor license from their agenda during their Tuesday, July 14 meeting.

Electric vehicle charging coming soon

Wondering when you can recharge your vehicle while stopping in Wadena? Utilities superintendent Dave Evans said city crews will be pouring concrete soon to install the EV charging station in Burlington Northern Park near the Depot. Evans said the project has been delayed due to unavailable contractors. The city will perform the work themselves in an effort to have the project complete within a few weeks.

Sit ‘n Splash

You’ll soon be able to sit a spell while at the Splash Park after two groups decided that they would like to donate benches to the park, according to Wadena Public Works director Dan Kovar. The donors include Wadena residents Vicki and Daryl Pearson and the Paper Brothers Foundation. The street department will pour the concrete and install the benches.

Hospital utility extension project remains on hold

Tri-County Health Care President and CEO Joel Beiswenger said the new hospital project is in a process of moving forward again, but slowly and cautiously as they work with the USDA for major funding of the project. The City of Wadena is moving forward with finding funding to pay for a portion of the utility extension costs despite not having a solid date in mind for construction. Some work that they need to perform to make the site “shovel ready” to potentially qualify for stimulus funding includes preliminary engineering work to the tune of about $145,000.

City council members postponed entering into a professional services proposal with Bolton & Menk for that amount Tuesday night. City Administrator Janette Bower commented that the preliminary work is a risk the city would be taking if the hospital project did not take place. Bower was confident the project was going to move ahead. Beiswenger was on hand to reassure the council of the new hospital project moving forward and thanked the city for working towards completing this preliminary work. The group discussed likely making a decision by their September meeting to have some work complete before the snow flies.

In other actions, the council: