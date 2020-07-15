ST. PAUL -- A team of civil rights lawyers is filing a federal civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and four former officers in the death of George Floyd, on behalf of Floyd and his family.

Floyd died May 25 after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, during which Floyd cried out that he couldn't breathe. Chauvin, along with three other officers, who did not intervene to stop Chauvin's restraint -- Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng -- responded to the scene after a store clerk reported Floyd using a suspected counterfeit bill.

Filed on Wednesday, July 15, in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota, the civil suit argues that Chauvin, Thao, Lane and Kueng violated Floyd's Fourth Amendment Constitutional rights barring unreasonable searches and seizures by the government. The lawsuit also argues that the City of Minneapolis is liable for Floyd's death because of the city's "deliberate indifference to the rights of arrestees, detainees, and the like."

The plaintiffs continue to argue that the City of Minneapolis tolerated and permitted excessive and deadly use of force in police encounters through its police training protocols and union contracts, and failed to correct dangerous patterns in police uses of force.

The attorneys did not specify how much money Floyd's family is seeking from the lawsuit, but attorney Chris Stewart said, "When these civil lawsuits are filed, it's not just a money-grab. It's not about that. It's about accountability."

This story is developing and will be updated.