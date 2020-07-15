ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House of Representatives on Tuesday, July 14, opted not to take up a resolution that would block the extension of the state's peacetime emergency to combat COVID-19, allowing a 30-day extension to take effect.

The vote comes a day after the Minnesota Senate approved a similar resolution. On a 63-70 vote, the House fell short of the total needed to take up a proposal to end the emergency, indirectly allowing Gov. Tim Walz's expanded executive authority to continue for another month.

Walz on Monday issued an executive order again stretching out the peacetime emergency. Both the House and the Senate needed to oppose the extension to end his emergency powers.

Minnesota and 48 other states had similar emergencies in place that allowed them to draw down federal disaster funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and deploy the National Guard. In Minnesota, the emergency has also allowed the governor to close schools, restaurants and businesses temporarily in an effort to slow the disease's spread and let the state build up hospital capacity and protective equipment.

Republican lawmakers said the emergency was intended for natural disasters or dealing with situations for shorter periods of time. After months of expansive executive authority and as deaths and hospitalizations are trending down in Minnesota, the emergency should lift and state lawmakers should have a more prominent role in the next stages of response, they said.

"What I have asked is that we as a legislative body and as a legislative branch take our authority and power and step up and manage this response with the governor," House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said. "This has gone on too long."

Other GOP lawmakers lamented the governor's use of broad executive authority and raised questions about the use of masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 as the Walz administration mulls a mask mandate.

"I wonder if the use of masks isn't so much an issue of safety as it is a cultural sign of solidarity," Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, told colleagues on the House floor. Albright did not wear a mask.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that wearing a mask or face covering in indoor spaces and areas where social distancing can't be practiced can limit the reduce the spread of respiratory droplets that carry the illness.

During the House's hours-long floor debate on Tuesday, Rep. Tina Liebling, D-Rochester, cautioned her Republican colleagues from blaming Walz for widespread job loss, missed milestones or mental health impacts. She said it's the pandemic that is "effecting just about everything in our lives" — not the governor.

"Yes, we are all grieving. (...) These are all terrible impacts," she said. "But the question before us is not, 'Can we blame somebody about this?' We have to realize that our common enemy here is the virus."

The comments come as Minnesota Health officials on Tuesday reported six new deaths from COVID-19 and 403 new reported cases, bringing the total who've tested positive for the disease in Minnesota to 43,170 since the pandemic took hold in the state.

Democrats on Tuesday credited the Walz administration's actions in bringing down rates of hospitalizations and deaths stemming from the coronavirus in the absence of a more comprehensive federal strategy. And they cautioned against terminating the emergency order without laws in place to replace Walz's orders.

The governor used executive orders to allow the state to set a moratorium on evictions, put in place nutrition programs to get food to children, provide paid leave for workers sickened with COVID-19, set up partnerships with the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic to scale up testing and temporarily remove bidding requirements to let the state bring in more personal protective equipment and ventilators.

"These executive orders deal with many more topics than many people realize," Rep. Mike Freiberg, D-Golden Valley, said. "At some point, things will be back to normal and we won't need a peacetime emergency anymore and I cannot wait for that day, but now is not the time."

Walz on Tuesday cautioned against terminating the orders and pointed to a handful of states that have recently seen cases, hospitalizations and deaths spike after restaurants, bars and businesses reopened. And Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told the Forum News Service the Walz administration needs to maintain the emergency powers to respond swiftly to "what clearly is still a very significant public health threat."

"Responding to a rapidly evolving crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic requires a level of speed and flexibility that is not typical of the legislative process, which by design is more deliberative," Malcolm said in a statement.

Forum News Service reporter Paul John Scott contributed to this report from Rochester.