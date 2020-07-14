Wadena County board members were happy to see about $1.69 million in CARES Act funds funnel into the county coffers, but now that it’s here, it’s not crystal clear how the funds will be used.

Wadena County Auditor Heather Olson explained that the Minnesota Department of Revenue provided a helpful document explaining how the funds can be used, but she felt it would take many heads to come together to determine how the county and public could go about using those funds in the best manner. If an audit shows improper use, the county would have to pay those funds back.

Commissioner Jon Kangas suggested that businesses should be notified and told that grants may be available to them.

“Overall I think we need to proceed with caution,” Kangas said.”I don’t think we need to try to spend every penny. Let’s just proceed with caution. I believe we can help out some of the businesses.”

Olson explained that the county has incurred some costs over the last four months due to COVID-19, but those costs have not been great. On Tuesday, July 1, she told board members she has a list of costs incurred right around $13,000. She indicated that there were likely others costs but those numbers have not yet been tallied.

“Right now, we have not had a ton of expenses, and I do think that we need to get a committee together that maybe outlines how we want to portion off some of the funds to, at this point, maybe do a first wave of helping businesses that have been hurting,” Olson said. That committee is made up of department heads and economic development leaders like Dean Uselman, Katie Heppner and Melissa Rademacher..

Funds must be used by the beginning of December and be returned by the end of December if not used.

“It has to be something COVID related,” Olson said. It cannot be used for a capital project like a new building.

Another area Olson said the funds could not be used for include taxes.

“We cannot give a break to people on their taxes with this money,” Olson explained after reading a portion of the document.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the CARES Act provides that payments from the fund may only be used to cover costs that— are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID–19; were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 (the date of enactment of the CARES Act) for the State or government; and were incurred during the period that begins on March 1, 2020, and ends on December 30, 2020.

A county may also transfer funds to a city, town, or school district within the county and a county or city may transfer funds to its State, provided that the transfer qualifies as a necessary expenditure incurred due to the public health emergency and meets the other criteria of section 601(d) of the Social Security Act outlined in the Guidance.”

Regarding how the county may use the funds within cities, Wadena City Administrator Janette Bower expressed during the July 7 county board meeting that the City of Wadena also received $312,000 and they will be discussing usage of those funds as well.

Olson pushed county board members to offer guidance on how to proceed. Commissioner Bill Stearns said that any and all county employees can and should bring their ideas forward so that they can come up with the total amount that the county may need. He hoped to see an amount by the next board meeting. Commissioners were in agreement that the majority of funds, if needed, should go towards those businesses in the county that have not received help from other sources but are still in need of help. Anything else should be returned to the government, the tax payers, Commissioner Jon Kangas said.

