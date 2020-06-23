That means nearly as many applications were submitted to the $62.5 million program on its first day as will be awarded in planned $10,000 installments. More could follow with a deadline to apply slated for Thursday, July 2.

Businesses approved for the $10,000 grants via a random, computerized lottery system will be able to put the money toward payroll expenses, utility costs and rent or mortgage payments without having to repay a cent of it. The lack of repayment requirements set it apart form previous state and federal coronavirus relief programs, which revolved around zero-interest and partially forgivable loans.

But the eligibility requirements for the grant program are markedly similar to the state Small Business Emergency Loan program in that only businesses with 50 employees or fewer, and that can demonstrate pandemic-related financial hardship, can apply. Businesses already approved for the loan program, though, won't be considered.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which oversees the program, hasn't estimated the number of businesses that will apply but projects between 60,000 and 80,000 small businesses would be considered eligible. Representatives of the Minnesota Initiative Foundations, which will administer the $30 million in grants earmarked for Greater Minnesota in a role similar to the one they played for the small business loan program, are encouraging anyone who thinks they would qualify to apply online.

"With over 6,000 businesses in the region, we are hoping anyone who thinks their business qualifies after reviewing the application, would apply," said West Central Initiative business and economic development director Greg Wagner in an email.

Wagner said the West Central Initiative does not have an estimate for the number of grants that could be awarded in its region because the random nature of their distribution makes that difficult to predict. Statewide funding targets for businesses owned by ethnic minorities, women and veterans also play a factor, with $15 million dedicated solely for those groups.

Meanwhile, anywhere from $5 million to $8.5 million could be deployed to central and east-central Minnesota alone, according to Initiative Foundation entrepreneurship vice president Jeff Wig, enough for between 500 and 850 grants. Wig said that will make the largest program with which the foundation has been involved.

"The Initiative Foundation has already provided financial relief to over 200 businesses through grants and emergency loans since the COVID crisis started, and the Small Business Relief Grant program has the potential to raise that number to nearly 1,000," Wig said in an email. "We have been very happy we were in position to provide this relief, and we will be on a constant lookout for more resources for our region."

The application window for the program is brief, concluding Thursday, July 2. With demand expected to be high, Wagner said the $30 million meant for Greater Minnesota will likely be depleted by the July 2 deadline. And because funding for the program came from the $2.2 billion pool of federal coronavirus relief aid given to Minnesota, Wig said the program is unlikely to be extended past next week.