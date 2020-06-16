Wadena County Commissioners approved a number of decreases in valuations during the annual board of equalization meeting, Monday, June 15.

The board meeting was open to the public, but no public appeared to discuss their valuations. All recommendations made by the Wadena County Assessors Office were already shared with landowners prior to the meeting, according to assessor Lee Brekke.

The following changes were approved:

Maureen Baker saw a decrease in valuation by $31,500 to her property due to fair to poor conditions of the building site.

Roger Westerberg saw a $0 change in value, however, "commercial" was removed from his property classification.

Joe and Sue Soule saw a $24,000 decrease in value after 60 acres of tillable land was adjusted to pasture/meadow as it has not been tilled in many years.

Jeremy Wagner saw a drop in value by $11,600 after buildings were removed and no septic was on site.

Leonard Tellock saw a $12,600 decrease after showing proof that the interior of the home was unfinished including no flooring, trim or interior doors.

Eugene and Vicki Finck saw a decrease of $10,400 after two parcels were combined into one.

Commercial properties that saw valuations removed included Ferrellgas, Hunke Fuel Station and LD Development after no longer leasing property from the railroad on Hwy 10.