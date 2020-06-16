While COVID-19 may have cancelled much of the summer gatherings in the area, organizers are still making plans for the second annual Salsa Festival Sept. 19 in Wadena.

Wadena Economic Development director Dean Uselman shared during the most recent Wadena City Council meeting that while the event will go on, it will have a different look.

The event will mostly be made up of vendors offering their wares including … salsa.

Other hot items included a brief announcement about the planning commission looking at an ordinance for allowing animals on certain acreage size lots within the city limits.

Uselman further spoke about economic development matters including the COVID-19 MIF loans available to businesses through the city. There are currently five loans approved with six pending approval. Funding was available for up to 24 businesses. Uselman took the lower than expected response as a sign that local businesses were either roughing out the storm without help or perhaps not in as much need as was believed. “I was concerned about losing some of our businesses,” Uselman said.

In other actions, the council approved: