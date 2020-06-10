ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, June 10 called on lawmakers to return to the Capitol to rewrite the state's policing laws weeks after George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

The move to bring lawmakers back Friday, June 12, stemmed from an order to extend the state's peacetime emergency to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers will have the ability to end that as well as the governor's expanded authority if both the House of Representatives and Senate agree. But a Democratic majority in the House seemed unlikely to deny the extension.

As lawmakers come back to take that vote, Walz pressed them to advance a slate of proposals aimed at changing police accountability and policing laws, pointing to calls around the state and the country for swift reforms.

"The time to debate and walk away is over. The time to debate and come up with solutions, implement them and continue to move forward is on us," Walz said. "The world is watching how we act on this. Let's seize this moment. Let's not think small. Let's think big."

Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held Floyd on the ground while he knelt on his neck. The account was captured on a bystander's video. The footage went viral after the Minneapolis Police Department issued a report about the death that didn't mention that Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground for several minutes.

There is no set end date for the special session and legislators will decide what they take up. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said decades of efforts to rewrite police accountability and other laws had disadvantaged communities of color. They said the demand for change could offer leverage to get something done in the Statehouse.

"We cannot let this opportunity pass. It is too important," Flanagan said. "We will not Minnesota nice our way out of the situation we find ourselves in. This requires bold action."

Members of the bicameral People of Color and Indigenous Caucus put forth a slate of proposals that would make it a crime to use unjustified deadly force that results in death or severe injury, place deadly force investigations under the jurisdiction of the attorney general's office and expand training in police de-escalation techniques following Floyd's death and protests that followed.

Democrats at the Capitol said they were ready to quickly pass them this weekend. But Republicans, who hold a majority in the Senate, have said the state should take more time to assess alterations that could last a generation and had few examples of proposals they would support. The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association also asked for a seat at the table and asked that decisions not be rushed.

Dozens of Minnesota Fortune 500 business leaders on Wednesday joined the Minnesota Business Partnership in urging lawmakers to approve the proposals as part of the special session.

"Minnesota's business leaders are united in a commitment to address not only policing reforms but also the broader need to advance social and racial justice in our society," Minnesota Business Partnership Executive Director and former Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner Charlie Weaver said in a news release.

And in Minneapolis, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo on Wednesday announced that he would pull out of contract negotiations with the Minneapolis Police Union, the labor organization representing officers, and would set up a system to intervene in problem behavior before it escalates. Arradondo said the changes were the first in a set of policy changes he hoped to implement.

“History is being written now and I am determined to make sure we are on the right side of history,” Arradondo said.

Also on the agenda

Even before calls to take up policing laws spurred new calls for a special session, lawmakers said they planned to return to take up unfinished business like passing a borrowing bill to fund local projects and funding additional aid for homeowners, renters, business owners and others impacted by the pandemic and the state's response.

In the final hours of session last month, lawmakers tried to pass a more than $1 billion bonding bill, but partisan disagreements stood in the way. Meanwhile, a tax bill and additional rounds of state support for those affected by COVID-19 fell by the wayside along with it.

After the clock ticked down, legislative leaders said they expected a compromise bonding bill in the $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion range. But bonding committee chairs that total could be higher and a list of projects funded could change given the extensive damage that took place in Minneapolis and St. Paul as revolts following Floyd's death spurred widespread arson fires and looting.

The bonding bill, proposals to bolster businesses affected by the pandemic and riots in the Twin Cities will be up for consideration as part of the special session, Walz said.