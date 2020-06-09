ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday, June 9, wrote a proclamation requesting that Minnesotans take eight minutes and 46 seconds on Tuesday to remember George Floyd beginning at 11 a.m.

The timing is set to line up with the start time of a funeral service for Floyd in Houston. Floyd died after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground after a store owner reported the use of a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn't breathe and as other officers and bystanders asked Chauvin to stop.

“The world watched in horror as George Floyd’s humanity was taken away from him,” Walz wrote in the proclamation. “We will not wake up one day and have the disease of systemic racism cured. We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every Minnesotan — Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White — can be safe and thrive.”

In the proclamation, Walz asked that Minnesotans observe the moments of silence between 11 a.m. and 11:08.46 a.m. Tuesday.

The Minneapolis Police Department reported that paramedics transported Floyd to a nearby hospital where he died because he exhibited medical distress. A bystander video released hours later showed Chauvin holding Floyd down while he was in custody.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired hours after the video surfaced and became viral. The officers hav been fired and charged in connection with the death, with Chauvin facing second- and third-degree murder charges.