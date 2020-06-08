The Wadena County Commissioner District 2 seat will have four vying for the seat of outgoing commissioner Jim Hofer.

Those four, in order of filing include Rachel Johnson, Staples; Brian Hagen, Verndale; Michael Weyer, rural Staples; and Ralph Miller, rural Verndale.

Two will face off for the spot left open by outgoing District 4 commissioner Chuck Horsager. Those, in order of filing, include Curtis Kreklau, Jr.; and Murlyn Kreklau, both of Sebeka.

In other county seats, Thomas (Tom) Schulz is the only filer for Soil and Water Supervisor in District 4.

Bruce Juntunen is the only filer for Soil and Water Supervisor in District 5.

Todd County Board

District 1 — Barbara Becker (incumbent).

District 3 — Rodney Erickson (incumbent).

District 5 — Delvin Durheim and Randy Neumann (incumbent).

Todd Soil and Water Conservation District

District 2 — Dean Meiners and Wayne Wendel.

District 4 — Leland Buchholz (incumbent).

Otter Tail County Board

District 1 - Vance Bachmann, Dan Bucholz, Marcia Huddleston, Andrew Klinnert, Betsy Roder and Rick Snelgrove.

State seats

District 9 state senator

Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake (incumbent); A. John Peters, DFL-Browerville; and Richard Dahl, R-Lake Shore.

State House of Representatives District 9A

John Poston R-Lake Shore (incumbent); Alex Hering, DFL-Pillager.

U.S. Representative District 8

Pete Stauber, R-Duluth (incumbent); Quinn Nystrom, DFL-Baxter; Harry R. Welty, R-Duluth; and Judith Schwartzbacker, Legalize Cannabis-No address listed.

U.S. Representative District 7

Michelle Fischbach, R-Paynesville; Kevin "NeSe" Shores, Legalize Cannabis-Moorhead; Stephen A. Emery, DFL-no address; Jayesun Israel Sherman, R-Windom; Noel Collis, R-Albany; William Louwagie, R-Marshall; Collin C Peterson, DFL-Detroit Lakes; Slater Johnson, Legal Marijuana Now-Duluth; Rae Hart Anderson, Legalize Cannabis- no address; Dave Hughes, R-Karlstad; and Alycia R. Gruenhagen, DFL- no address.