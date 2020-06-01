ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, to provide an update on the state’s response to protests and public safety concerns that have occurred in the Twin Cities.

Walz will be joined by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Major General Jon A. Jensen

