ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health reported 664 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The department's announcement Sunday, May 31 brought the total number of confirmed cases for Minnesota to 24,850, a figure believed to be an undercount. Fourteen deaths were reported as well, raising the death toll here slightly to 1,040.

The news comes as the Twin Cities area and nation grapples with protests and riots sparked by the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, of Minneapolis, in police custody. Demonstrations held in the metro have drawn large crowds that threaten to increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

But any spikes that occur as a result of this week's protests will likely take three weeks to become apparent, given the incubation period of new cases and the lag time for test results to return. That places those cases in late June, a period already forecast as a window for a peak in the outbreak.

Sunday marked the first day for some time that new deaths due to COVID-19 numbered fewer than 30. That ends a four-day streak where new deaths were reported above or near that amount.

Doubling rates of new cases, meanwhile, have been slowing for weeks, though state health officials say the upward trend in overall deaths will continue toward a late-to-mid-summer peak.

Most of the new cases reported Sunday were confirmed to be in counties comprising the Twin Cities area. Of the total number of cases confirmed, 848 were recorded in long-term care and assisted living facilities.

A little more than 3,000 of the cases required hospitalization, 555 of which still confined individuals to the hospital today. Current intensive care unit hospitalizations on Sunday were at 257, down slightly from a high one day earlier.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.