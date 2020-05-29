ST. PAUL — Groups of demonstrators overran the 3rd Police Precinct building in Minneapolis late Thursday night and congregated on the spot cheering and setting off fireworks as the building was set ablaze.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters early Friday that he'd given the order to have officers evacuate the building. No officers were seriously injured in the event.

Across Minneapolis and St. Paul, looting continued overnight and arson fires were set in hundreds of storefronts in protest of the death of George Floyd on Monday while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Fires continued to burn Friday morning and business owners and residents again came out to survey the damage and begin picking up the pieces.

Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A person stands on a burned out car near the near the 3rd Precinct as protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A protester throws a gas canister back toward Minneapolis Police after police responded to a reported stabbing during a protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters run after clashing with Minneapolis Police after they responded to a reported stabbing during a protest in response to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minneapolis Police respond to an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
First aid is given after an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Minneapolis Police take into custody a person accused of stabbing another as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
A person accused of a stabbing is kept secure by a person with a handgun as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people who appeared to be injured for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
First aid is given after an apparent stabbing as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Police took two people into custody, and took two people, who appeared to be injured, for medical treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Free brats are handed out as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Pastor Jeff Nehrbass, of Gethsemane Lutheran Church, grills brats to give away for free as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Windows are boarded up as protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Protesters march through the streets in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com
Protesters gather near the 3rd Precinct in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with police after police responded to an apparent stabbing where two people were taken into custody and two people, who appeared to be injured, were taken for treatment. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
In St. Paul alone, more than 170 buildings were damaged or looted, according to the official city police Twitter account. Dozens of fires were reported as well as one gun homicide that is still being investigated.

Adding to the tension was a late-night tweet from President Donald Trump, who appeared to threaten further National Guard action Thursday. "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts," the president tweeted.

Gov. Tim Walz and Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington on Friday morning were set to speak with reporters about the protests and damage from demonstrators.

Walz on Thursday called in the Minnesota National Guard, which dispatched more than 500 troops to assist the Minneapolis State Patrol, St. Paul police and other squads activated to monitor the protests.

Walz was also expected to comment on the arrest of three CNN reporters who were apprehended at the scene of the Minneapolis protests while live broadcasting. They identified themselves as journalists but were arrested anyway. The State Patrol in a tweet said they were released after they were confirmed to be reporters, but the reporters themselves and CNN said the journalists made clear throughout the incident that they were working press. Walz apologized to CNN for the incident Friday and helped get the three released.

