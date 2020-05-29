ST. PAUL — The former Minneapolis police officer shown kneeling on George Floyd's neck in a viral video has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter.

At a Friday, May 29, news conference, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman confirmed the charges against former Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin. He said it took four days to charge Chauvin because there is a higher burden of proof to charge law enforcement officers.

"This is by far the fastest we've ever charged a police officer," Freeman said.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, according to Hennepin County's criminal complaint. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took him into custody Friday and he is being held in Minneapolis, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

The three other officers who were at the scene Monday night, who did not intervene to stop Chauvin, have not been arrested, but Freeman said Friday that state and federal investigations are still open. He said his office has zeroed in on Chauvin specifically because "we felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator."

In response to news of Chauvin's arrest, Floyd's family, as well as their attorney, Ben Crump, released a joint statement calling Chauvin's arrest a "welcome but overdue step on the road to justice." They said they want to see the other three officers from the scene arrested, and that they expect and want first-degree murder charges, not third.

"While this is a right and necessary step, we need the City of Minneapolis — and cities across the country — to fix the policies and training deficiencies that permitted this unlawful killing — and so many others — to occur," they said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Friday, “We are a nation at a crossroad, and today’s decision from the County Attorney is an essential first step on a longer road toward justice and healing our city."

Gov. Tim Walz responded to Chauvin's arrest on Twitter Friday saying it was a "good first step toward justice for George Floyd."

"But it doesn't change the systemic problems and persistent inequities that led to his death or the pain our communities live with every day," he added. "We’re committed to change."

Floyd, 46, died at a hospital Monday, May 25, after he was apprehended by Minneapolis police on a forgery charge. Video footage shows Floyd and others asking a police officer to stop as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

Police initially said Floyd was sent to the hospital when he experienced medical distress during an arrest.

The viral video sparked state and federal investigations into Floyd's death and it prompted outrage in the state and beyond. Several local and state officials called for the officers involved to be prosecuted. The four officers present at the scene — Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng — were fired Tuesday.

Advocacy groups were quick to call for the arrests of Lane, Thao and Kueng as well. In a statement, Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations executive director Jaylani Hussein went so far as to say that the three should not be granted bail if taken into custody.

"Because of the seriousness of the crime, and the pain it has caused the community, we ask that no bail be granted to those officers once they are all arrested," she said.

The NAACP weighed in on Chauvin's arrest as well, saying on Twitter that "we will not rest until all of the officers have been charged in this murder."

Protests over the death extended into their third day Thursday with demonstrators again facing off with Minneapolis police officers at the 3rd precinct. Overnight, looters broke into several stores in the area and set fire to at least 16 businesses. Protesters took over the precinct before burning it down.

Widespread looting was reported in St. Paul on Thursday and suburban communities began locking down in anticipation of further break-ins.