ST. PAUL — Minnesota lawmakers late Tuesday, May 26, called for transparency and independent oversight into investigations of a deadly incident in which a Minneapolis police officer knelt on a man's neck for several minutes while he and onlookers pleaded for help.

The man, George Floyd, died Monday at Hennepin County Medical Center after police detained him. Police reports initially said Floyd resisted arrest and was transported to the hospital by ambulance after he exhibited "medical distress."

But police leadership called for investigations by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Federal Bureau of Investigation after a video depicting the interaction between Floyd and Minneapolis police officers went viral. Four officers involved were fired Tuesday.

Thousands took to the streets in Minneapolis on Tuesday night to remember Floyd and to protest the Minneapolis Police Department. Demonstrators broke windows of a police precinct building and unoccupied squad cars and a line of officers tried to scatter the crowd by launching chemical irritants and flash-bang devices.

Minnesota Sens Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith along with U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum on Tuesday night wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman calling for independent oversight of the investigation at all levels.

"While we understand that the facts are still coming to light and that state and local authorities are reviewing the case, we believe that the seriousness of the incident requires additional independent oversight by law enforcement at all levels," they wrote. "We urge you to ensure that all evidence is quickly secured, including all video footage, and to aggressively pursue justice."

Civil rights advocates on Tuesday echoed their call for a transparent investigation of Floyd's death.

“The horrifying video of the killing underscores the immediate need for a thorough, fair and transparent investigation into George Floyd’s death," American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota Executive Director John Gordon said. "The community needs a comprehensive review and the reform of police practices and policies. The officers involved – not just the perpetrator, but also those who stood by and did nothing – must be held accountable.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said its team was "shocked and saddened" by the video.

"We promise a thorough, expedited review consistent with our on-going commitment to justice," the office said. "Every person is entitled to fairness; no person stands above the law."

Members of the state Legislature's People of Color and Indigenous Caucus on Tuesday called for a full and transparent investigation of Floyd's death and for murder charges to be brought against the officers involved. And they asked that the Republican-led Senate take up legislation that would create a police accountability system, provide counseling to police officers and extend the statute of limitations for wrongful deaths brought on by police officers.

"We fear police brutality has become a de facto accepted policy outcome for Minnesota," the 19 lawmakers said in a news release. "We will continue our efforts to create state laws that bring accountability, greater humanity, and community-centered public safety – all with race equity – towards ending the unacceptable killings of people of color and Indigenous people at the hands of our law enforcement entities."

One member, Rep. Carlos Mariani, D-St. Paul, on Twitter, asked Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, to take up the proposals this year.

"When we reconvene session let’s pass police accountability legislation, including new ways to investigate, prosecute wrongdoers in uniform," Mariani wrote.