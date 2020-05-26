ST. PAUL — President Donald Trump has nominated the Minnesota National Guard's top official to be the new director of the Army National Guard, according to a Tuesday, May 26 announcement on Twitter .

Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen has served as adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard since 2017 and has held other leadership position with the outfit in his 37 years with it. His nomination will be subject to U.S. Senate approval.

In a statement, Gov. Tim Walz — himself a retired Minnesota Army National Guard service member — congratulated Jensen on his tentative appointment and thanked him for his "outstanding work."

"Those who know (Jensen) are not surprised he's been picked for this top position. Not only has he served our state well, but he's worked with his colleagues across the country to build relationships and expand the partnership between National Guard forces and the federal government," Walz said.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota National Guard said Tuesday the force would not immediately issue another statement on the matter.

In Minnesota, adjutant generals are appointed to it by the governor for seven-year terms, and are responsible for overseeing the state Department of Military Affairs as well as the state Air and Army National Guard forces. Holders of the office also serve on the governor's cabinet.

Jensen would succeed Army Lt. Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson as the National Guard Bureau's director of the Army National Guard. Trump nominated Hokanson to serve as the new bureau chief earlier this month.

In a news release, Walz's office said process for selecting a new state adjutant general will be announced in the coming days.