ST. PAUL — The state will conduct free COVID-19 testing at six Minnesota National Guard armories over the weekend, potentially screening as many as 6,000 for the illness.

Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, May 22, said National Guard members will test Minnesotans in Duluth, Faribault, Minneapolis, Moorhead, St. James and St. Paul on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.

Individuals and those who know they've come into contact with COVID-19 are encouraged to attend the free testing sessions and those without symptoms can also get a test, state officials said.

"Testing, tracing, and isolating are the best tools we have to understand the impact of the pandemic on our communities and to contain it, so we can continue safely navigating this pandemic,” Walz said in a news release.

Minnesotans don't need insurance or identification information to receive the free tests.

State COVID-19 testing sites:

East St Paul: 1530 Maryland Ave E, St Paul

Minneapolis Armory: 1025 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis

Moorhead Armory: 1002 15th Ave. N, Moorhead

Duluth Armory: 4015 Airpark Blvd., Duluth

Faribault Armory: 3000 W Airport Road, Faribault

St. James Armory: 521 Armstrong Blvd. N, St James