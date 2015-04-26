ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz is set to address Minnesotans on Wednesday, May 13, about extending the state's peacetime emergency and about possible next steps to contain the coronavirus.

The governor is set to hold a televised address at 6 p.m. with live-broadcast questions from reporters to follow.

News about a 30-day extension of the state's peacetime emergency wouldn't automatically bump-out timelines for any existing executive orders, but it could allow the governor to extend or change those orders. Walz and other state officials have said the peacetime emergency allows the governor to deploy the National Guard and frees up additional emergency funds for the state.

In prior video addresses, Walz has outlined changes in the state's effort to address the pandemic and explained the modeling or data points that led him to those decisions.

The update is set to come hours after the Minnesota Department of Health reported that in total, 638 had died from the illness and its complications, 24 more than a day prior. The state also noted for the first time that nine reported deaths were likely COVID-19-related but they did not record COVID-19 test results for those individuals.

The state has reported that 122,035 Minnesotans have been tested for the illness and 12,917 had been confirmed positive for COVID-19, up 431 from a day prior. And 494 were hospitalized Wednesday, with 199 in intensive care. Another 8,787 had been allowed to exit isolation after becoming sick with COVID-19.

The deceased were residents of Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey, Stearns and Washington counties, and 17 were residents of long term care and assisted living facilities. So far, 81% of COVID-19 deaths have been among residents of long-term care facilities.

Also Wednesday, Minnesota Department of Health officials are set to outline for journalists an updated set of models predicting the disease's spread in Minnesota under different scenarios.

The models have been used by Walz and state officials to make decisions about shutting down businesses and issuing a stay-at-home order, which is set to lapse Sunday evening without an extension. The governor was set to get an update on the modeling put together by the University of Minnesota prior to make decisions this week. The update will influence whether he decides to roll back the order to stay home as well as other restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and Minnesota residents.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday warned against states too quickly reopening after stay-at-home orders lapsed and causing surges in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths because of the illness.

Minnesota this week hit a goal of testing 5,000 people for COVID-19 in one day. Walz said weeks ago that the threshold for more widespread testing would be a signal that the state could begin rolling back restrictions.

Minnesotans for two months have lived under the stay-at-home order, which has limited travel and gathering to work, errands and trips deemed critical. Business owners have begun pushing back against the order, which they say favors larger box stores. Other business owners and church leaders have sued the state, alleging the order violates their constitutional rights.

And Republican lawmakers at the state and federal level asked Walz to allow more businesses to reopen.

"Minnesota is at a crossroads. Governor Walz will decide if churches and small businesses are open or remain closed," Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said on Twitter. "Will Shelter in place be lifted or not? Curve is flattened, it's time."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

